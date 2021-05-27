Lacrosse ends season 12-5 with highest win ratio in program history

The girls varsity lacrosse program ended their season (12-5). Taking the spot of the highest win rate in the program’s six-year history. “I’m astounded at how much the Lacrosse program has grown, we had more freshmen try out than ever before, had an undefeated JV season, and a new record for wins on our Varsity team,” coach Lauren Ginn said. “We all put in the work necessary to win as a team. I can’t wait to see what else we can do.”