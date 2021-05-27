Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Raleigh, NC

Joshua Peters | Raleigh’s equity and inclusion department misses the mark

By Joshua Peters Contributing Columnist
Posted by 
Richmond County Daily Journal
Richmond County Daily Journal
 21 days ago

When discussing topics like diversity and inclusion, it is important to have a shared language on the buzzwords used. The City of Raleigh’s Equity and Inclusion department provides a list of definitions for common terms used when discussing topics like equity, race, and racism. Some of these definitions are sufficient, but most of them miss the mark in terms of providing a productive sense of the word. While these definitions are tailored to the topic of equity and inclusion, and not meant to be used in broad language, it does not excuse the lack of linguistic rigor in the construction of the terms. For the words that are lacking (i.e., what the word is trying to express), I will inspect the definition and demonstrate why it is deficient even in the context of equity and inclusion.

Race

The website defines race to be “[a]n arbitrary social construct created by Europeans during the time of worldwide colonial growth, to assign human worth and social status using themselves as the model of humanity, for the purpose of legitimizing white power and white skin privilege.” This definition appears to be attributed to Maulana Karenga, American professor of African studies. While I agree race is an arbitrary social construction, I take issue with the broad notion that it is a European invention and that it was meant to legitimize white supremacy.

The concept of race is certainly a modern social phenomenon. However, many scholars believe ancient civilizations like Rome, Greece, and Egypt believed in an early form of the concept of race. These societies held proto-racist ideas about their cultures in relation to where they saw themselves next to their neighbors or the people they conquered. So, while the concept of race in modern terms can be attributed to Western civilization, its roots can be found in the ancient world.

Moreover, the notion of race being a social construction to benefit those with lighter skin is also a modern phenomenon. Denoting one’s race as ‘white’ was typically the case in the Anglosphere of influence. This was not the typical way of denoting one’s identity in the rest of Europe. Most Europeans saw themselves as German, Spanish, Russian, Italian, Greek, French, etc. Continental Europeans mostly identified themselves as being a member of a culture and ethnicity. Insofar as America was concerned, the notion that one was white and superior to others was really amplified during the Atlantic slave trade and particularly in the American South when the colonies started to move away from practicing indentured servitude and more towards chattel slavery.

Privilege

The equity and inclusion department defines privilege as an “unearned set of advantages, entitlements and beliefs of the dominant group reinforced by formal and informal institutions of society (white privilege, male privilege).” There are two issues with this definition: it assumes privilege cannot be earned and the definition advances prejudicial sentiments.

Privilege can be earned overtime and as a consequence of particular actions. For example, one can start out with no degree from a university and later achieve it, whereby they will be granted the privilege of being apart of an exclusive pool of job applicants that hold said degree. Additionally, privilege can be granted as a consequent of action. For instance, one can enjoy the privilege of not experiencing homelessness due to proper life planning, albeit not always the case.

Secondly, what makes this definition prejudicial is its generalization based on inherent characteristics. Colloquially, one can understand a prejudice act as being an irrational attitude directed against a group based on characteristics. By advancing the idea that one has “white privilege,” the City of Raleigh is inappropriately advancing an irrational belief that one has inherent privilege due to the color of their skin. However, this is not the case for all individuals that can be denoted as white, nor does it account for privileges granted to those that are non-white. For example, the definition cannot be reconciled to the condition of being homeless and white when there exists simultaneously the condition of wealthy and black.

Institutional/Structural Racism

According to the website, institutional racism is defined as “[p]olicies, practices and procedures that work better for White people than for people of color, sometimes overt, but often unintended.” Additionally, the website defines structural racism as a “history of and current reality of barriers for people of color across all systems (housing, education, economics, healthcare, environmental, social and community).” For all intents and purposes, the two mean the same thing. They are distinctions without real differences. There are two major issues with these definitions: the notion that the law benefits some people and not others based on the color of their skin and that there are barriers that keep people of color from achieving certain milestones in life.

Natural restraints exist with any system, and people can develop false perceptions about what that entails. Take for example the NC voter ID law. The law is applied equally to all citizens, but it would seem to have a disproportionate impact on black North Carolinians based on current levels of valid ID holders in this group. According to the definition, this would be an example of institutional racism. However, disparity does not mean discrimination. Just because there is a perceived view of disparity, it does not permit the natural assumption to be discrimination. Moreover, the policy is natural exclusionary. It would be irrational to believe a white person without a valid ID would still be able to vote while a black person could not. Secondly, the definition precludes the perception that a person has the capacity to obtain certain milestones. That is, the definition assumes one cannot achieve these milestones on their own. This, too, is absurd.

Richmond County Daily Journal

Richmond County Daily Journal

293
Followers
658
Post
34K+
Views
ABOUT

Richmond County Daily Journal

 https://www.yourdailyjournal.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Raleigh, NC
Society
Raleigh, NC
Government
City
Raleigh, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joshua Peters
Person
Maulana Karenga
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Homelessness#Race#American#African#German#Spanish#Russian#Italian#Greek#French#Continental Europeans
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Minorities
News Break
Politics
News Break
Society
Country
Greece
News Break
Homeless
Country
Egypt
Related
MinoritiesTechRepublic

Survey finds commitment to racial justice at work is fading away

Eighty-three percent of employees want leaders to prioritize racial injustice and workplace diversity, according to Benevity. Corporations have not come through on promises to address racial injustice, and this lack of action is influencing attitudes about coming back to the office, according to a new survey. Benevity released a Racial Justice and Equity Survey today to measure the state of racial justice on the corporate agenda.
Minoritieslegalnews.com

Judges to explore LGBTQ+ court cases at June 25 ABA program

Six judges and former judges will discuss a string of court cases affecting the LGBTQ+ community at an online program Friday, June 25, hosted by the American Bar Association Judicial Division. The program is titled “Legal Path to Equity: The Progress, Challenges and Perseverance of the LGBTQ+ Community in the...
Golden Valley, MNccxmedia.org

Golden Valley Forms Diversity, Equity & Inclusion Commission

The Golden Valley City Council voted to combine two entities to form the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission. The city’s Rising TIDES Task Force and the Human Rights Commission will integrate to form the new commission, which will begin meeting in July. The change comes as the temporary Rising TIDES...
MinoritiesPosted by
Fremont, California

New Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Webpage Live

Stay up to date on the latest City diversity initiatives by visiting the new Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion webpage. There, you can learn how Fremont is bringing awareness and keeping the Fremont community informed about measures to promote fair treatment, equal opportunity, respect, and fairness. Read more about our efforts, including Pride Month 2021, and join us in creating an inclusive environment for all.
Minoritiesjustmeans.com

Equity, Social Justice and NJ Leaders Who Impacted History

Tweet This: Steve Adubato is joined by Rick Thigpen, Senior Vice President, Corporate Citizenship, PSEG, to discuss the importance of equity and social justice in New Jersey, and leaders who have made a lasting impact on the state’s history. https://bit.ly/3xoRxuk @PSEGNews. Watch the full video here.
Minoritiesgetty.edu

How Getty Archivists Support Racial Justice

As archivists at the Getty Research Institute, it’s our job to describe and organize the materials in Getty’s collection to make them easy for researchers, scholars, and historians to find. Our work largely takes place indoors, is often solitary, and far removed from the action of protests of social justice movements. But as we help shape the historical record, there is reparative work that we can do as archivists to support communities fighting for justice.
Plano, TXPosted by
Local Profile

For Pride Month, Burch Law Founder and Attorney Discusses LGBTQ+ Journey in the Business World

Lorie Burch had two identities — “Lorie the lawyer” and “Lorie the gay lawyer.” Each fit into two separate worlds. “Lorie the lawyer” went to events and meetings for the Plano Chamber of Commerce and the American Business Women’s Association. But “Lorie the gay lawyer” went to events and meetings for the North Texas GLBT Chamber of Commerce, the DFW Human Rights Campaign and Lambda Legal.
Minoritiesduke.edu

Price Presents an Update on Duke's Commitments to Anti-Racism

Last Juneteenth, in the aftermath of the horrific murder of George Floyd, I wrote you to announce that Duke would be engaging in a comprehensive effort to marshal our institutional resources and missions toward eradicating racism and building a more inclusive future. I’m grateful to our Duke community for the...
Massachusetts StateNew York Post

Mass. district asks students, staff to report ‘bias’ violations

These schools with Native American mascots may face big budget cuts. Palestinian textbooks rife with anti-Semitism and violent propaganda: study. School board under fire after removing holiday names from calendar. American moms are taking a stand against Critical Race Theory: Devine. A Massachusetts school district is reportedly encouraging its students...
MinoritiesPosted by
Kansas City, Missouri

Pride month highlights equity and inclusion work

The Progress Pride Flag flying over KCMO City Hall this month symbolizes the city’s commitment to equity and inclusion for the entire LGBTQ+ community, and it’s just one of several significant steps the City is taking to support equity for our residents and employees:. First Pride Progress flag-raising at City...
Chicago, ILbeverlyreview.net

Sutherland School adopts Social Justice Standards

Sutherland Elementary School adopted Social Justice Standards for the school year as part of its Equity Initiative. As part of their commitment to implementing these standards, a team of Sutherland teachers applied for and were awarded a $10,000 grant from Ingenuity’s Creative Schools Fund. This funding allowed Sutherland’s fifth- and...
Minoritiescitizensjournal.us

Telling Black Children They’re ‘Permanently Oppressed’ Is Racist, Mom Says In Condemnation Of Critical Race Theory

A mother gave a speech to the Florida State Board of Education on Thursday criticizing critical race theory and demanding it be removed from the classroom. Keisha King, a mother from Duval County, called it “unacceptable” to emphasize racial differences 100 years after the Tulsa riots at a public meeting of the Florida State Board of Education. The board voted unanimously at the meeting in favor of an amendment to ban critical race theory in classrooms, according to the Tampa Bay Times.