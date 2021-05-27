Rep. Graham sees economic opportunity for Robeson County in Broadband Expansion Act

RALEIGH — There is economic opportunity for Robeson County in the broadband expansion legislation approved Wednesday by the state House of Representatives, Rep. Charles Graham said Thursday.

The G.R.E.A.T. (Growing Rural Economies with Access to Technology) Broadband Expansion Act cleared the House on a 109-0 vote. The legislation, which has been sent to the Senate, calls for the creation of a Creating Access to Broadband program in North Carolina and for an expansion of the existing G.R.E.A.T. program.

“This bill is a great opportunity for the economy here in Robeson County,” said Graham, a Democrat from Lumberton. “Broadband access is vital to attract good paying jobs and industry. Additionally, providing broadband access to our students and children offers academic opportunities that would otherwise not be there. I am proud to support this effort which would fight to get final mile coverage for all folks in Robeson County and the state of North Carolina.”

The legislation is designed to expand broadband access in rural counties by expanding the internet capabilities in areas underserved and unserved by current broadband offerings, according to Graham.

According to the N.C. Broadband Infrastructure Office, 38.1% of Robeson County was without internet access as of 2019.

“Four hundred million dollars are allocated to the Completing Access to Broadband program, which is a county-led effort,” a release from Graham’s office reads in part. “Under this program counties would select broadband providers through a bid process, the provider would cover up to 30% of costs associated; the state would provide 35% of the costs from the CAB fund; and the county would cover at least 35% of the costs needed. The G.R.E.A.T. program is a provider-led grant program that gives internet service providers grants for expanding into unserved areas of the state.”

The measure meets goals of Gov. Roy Cooper in his proposal last week to spend $1.2 billion of America Rescue Plan money on improving internet access. But, his plan spends half of that money on things like subsidizing service costs, buying computer equipment for households lacking it and offering “digital literacy” training.

Some Democrats said Wednesday during floor debate that they wished the bill contained the service subsidies.

The full language of the bill can be read at https://www.ncleg.gov/BillLookUp/2021/H947 .