Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

‘Temple Run’ Mobile Game To Become Reality Competition Show

By Claire Epting
Posted by 
105.7 The Hawk
105.7 The Hawk
 17 days ago
Cover picture for the article

You’ve played it for hours on your phone, but are you ready to experience Temple Run in real life? A. Smith & Co. Productions, the company who made American Ninja Warrior and The Titan Games, is currently working on a live-action reality competition show based on the hit mobile game.

1057thehawk.com
105.7 The Hawk

105.7 The Hawk

Toms River, NJ
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

105.7 The Hawk plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for the Jersey Shore. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Games#Temple Run#Game Show#Reality Competition#American Ninja Warrior#Temple Run#A Smith Co#Imangi Studios#Hidden Temple#Legends#Unscripted Content#Agility#Productions#Adult Contestants#Prizes#Rounds#Production Company#Eager Hopefuls#Kids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
News Break
Nickelodeon
Related
Video GamesComicBook

Temple Run Live-Action Competition Series in Development by American Ninja Warrior Producers

A. Smith & Co. Productions, producers of shows like American Ninja Warrior and The Titan Games, has announced that it is developing a live-action competition series based on the popular Temple Run video game developer by Imangi Studios. Temple Run is essentially an endless runner where players swipe left and right to gather items and avoid obstacles, and it sounds like the live-action competition series will try to do something similar, just in real life.
Video Gamesmxdwn.com

Temple Run in Real Life?

Temple Run! The game that hit the scene in 2011 and took over the mobile game world. A game that breeds a certain kind of focus and skill that makes you hungry for more, hungry to beat your high score. The kind of game where you think that sitting in a certain position, or using a certain finger makes a difference in your performance, because that is the degree of attention to detail that Temple Run brings out of its players. I personally have played Temple Run consistently since I was 11 years old. And not to brag, but my high score is 24,624,959.
Video GamesPosted by
FanSided

VALORANT: Riot’s hit competitive FPS is expanding to mobile

It’s been a year since VALORANT first launched and Riot Games’ free-to-play first-person shooter is well on its way to becoming a blockbuster franchise. In the year that VALORANT has been available, the game has amassed an average of more than 14 million players each month worldwide, just on PC alone.
Video GamesComicBook

Valorant Mobile Announced by Riot Games

Following a successful PC launch, Riot Games’ tactical hero shooter Valorant is making the jump to mobile devices. Riot Games announced the latest plans for expanding the game’s reach on June 2nd, a date that marked the one-year anniversary of the game. A release date for the mobile version of Valorant was not announced, but players looking to try the game in a different way can rest assured knowing it’s coming.
TV & Videosnwaonline.com

TELEVISION: Reality TV shows' 'extreme creativity' booming

Throw a fully functional teapot in under a minute. Craft a giant bathroom object by melting and sculpting glass. Build a bridge entirely out of Legos that can hold up to a thousand pounds. These are the challenges contestants could face in HBO Max's "The Great Pottery Throw Down," Netflix's...
Video Gameskgou.org

Real or Fake Video Game Peripheral

Matt Iseman and Akbar Gbaja-Biamila, hosts of NBC's American Ninja Warrior, guess which weird video game controllers actually exist and which are made up. DJ turntables? Electro-shock wristbands? A baby??
Michigan StatePosted by
The Flint Journal

5 Michigan residents hope to become ‘LEGO Masters’ in new season of imaginative reality show

GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Michigan will be well represented when season two of FOX’s imaginative reality TV series, “LEGO Masters” premieres on Tuesday night. Among the 24 contestants competing in the competition, which forces artists from across the U.S. to build elaborate, original LEGO creations and pass unique LEGO challenges, five of them are from the Great Lakes State.
TV & VideosPosted by
Primetimer

ABC is developing #FollowMe, an Apprentice-style reality competition for social influencers

#FollowMe will feature aspiring online stars as they compete in various business-themed challenges to build their follower bases. With Mars Wrigley as a partner, many of the challenges will features candies such as M&Ms, Skittles, Snickers and Starburst. “The contestants will have to incorporate the brand points as ‘pitch points’ across their social media – so the challenges will be critiqued on how well they align with the brands messaging as they create mini video campaigns in each episode,” said executive producer John Stevens. “Think of a more contemporary twist on Apprentice-type challenges from back in the day.”
TV ShowsPosted by
POPSUGAR

Not Over It: The Messy Journey of Reality Dating Shows

When it comes to TV, summer means we can expect the return of some of the most wild reality dating shows, like Love Island, Too Hot to Handle, and Bachelor in Paradise. But it took decades to get us from The Dating Game to Love Is Blind, and in this week's episode of Not Over It, we're discussing some of the most memorable — and messy — reality shows we've watched (and cringed at) over the years.
TV Showsheraldweekly.com

The Reality Show That’s Set In Space

We’ve seen reality shows in isolated houses, deserted islands, and races around the world. It feels like we’ve seen pretty much every kind of reality show in every possible scenario. Or so we thought! Looks like there are more frontiers to the reality TV world, and that is outer space.
Celebritiesfox5atlanta.com

Irish and LeMisha Grinstead dish on their new BET reality show

BET's The Encore is bringing together nine of the most memorable solo female artists and groups from the 1990s and 2000s to form the ultimate R&B supergroup. Sisters Irish and LeMisha Grinstead of the hit band 702 share their experience working on the show and what they've been up to.
Video GamesEast Bay Times

E3 2021: A quick look at Gearbox’s showcase of ‘Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands’ and ‘Godfall’ expansion

Gearbox Publishing held its own E3 showcase and it mostly featured a behind-the-scenes look at “Borderlands” the movie. That isn’t so bad for fans of the video game. Gearbox CEO Randy Pitchford showed the curious how the Hollywood magic happens, talking to director Eli Roth and chatting with the likes of Kevin Hart though the actor did leave him hanging.
TV Seriesthesalemnewsonline.com

Are Quality Shows Doomed on Network TV?

In an age where streaming and cable seem to be in a competition to one-up each other with fresh-out-of-the-box shows, network television somehow seems to be moving in the opposite direction. We only need to take a look at the most recent fate of a number of broadcast series, as the last TV season comes to a close. NBC axed the musical drama Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (despite our passionate plea for them to renew), as well as the network’s newest sci-fi offering Debris, leaving the more established Lost-inspired Manifest on the bubble. Fox’s serial-killer procedural Prodigal Son has also bit the dust, while the Silence of the Lambs sequel, CBS’ Clarice, remains on the bubble (and may be moving to streaming), and the demonic Evil’s long-awaited second season moves to Paramount+. These are all shows that put a significant twist on the more traditional drama or procedural, and they can’t seem to gain traction. What is going on here?
TV SeriesWorld Screen News

Disney Branded TV Promotes Pair for Original Programming

Disney Branded Television has promoted Lori Mozilo and Kim Berglund to VPs of original programming for Disney Junior. Previously executive director of current series, Mozilo will continue to manage the partnership with Marvel, including development responsibilities for new Marvel properties. Berglund, formerly executive director of development, is currently spearheading the development of a series of animated shorts entitled Rise Up, Sing Out and will continue to develop original and Disney IP-based projects.