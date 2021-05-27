Cancel
Cancer

Humans of Harker: Tackling challenges with grit

By Editor’s Picks
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleArm outstretched to halt an imaginary defender in his tracks and eyes hidden by the shadows cast by his face mask, Keshav Bhanot (12) gazes into the camera intensely and reflects on one of his first games as a player on the varsity football team. He describes how he stood firmly planted in his three point stance, locking eyes with the opposing player on the other side of the line of scrimmage. Keshav recalls being knocked down due to the opponent’s immense size while trying to create a hole in the mess of players for his running back. Despite the blow, he fondly remembers how his teammates helped him up after the play and how he dusted himself off before returning to the huddle, ready for the next snap.

