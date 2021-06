Whether you choose online coaching or an online course, when you enter the online teaching arena, you can choose to do many things. A lot of beginners are unsure as to where to begin. Should I build my own course? Or, should I be an online tutor instead? Questions like this can stop you right in your tracks. It is practically difficult to be very good at more than one thing at once. Focus on what works for you first, excel in it to build the business, and then maybe hire someone to do what you are not exceptional at.