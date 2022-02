Consumer News with ABC Columbia is brought to you by Grow Financial. CNN– New data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows the nation’s job recovery is stronger than expected. America added a total of 467,000 jobs last month. Restaurants and bars added more than 100,000 of those jobs, while logistics and and business services jobs also increased. On the other hand, the January unemployment rate rose to 4%, the first time the jobless rate increased since June of 2021.

COLUMBIA, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO