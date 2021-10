HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) - The first inclusive playground for the City of Hastings will open to the public on Wednesday, Oct. 20, at Crosier Park. Prior to its public opening, the United Way of South Central Nebraska’s Adams County Communities for Kids will hold a special event on Tuesday, Oct. 19, which will give partnered childcare organizations and their children the chance to experience the playground a day early. Adams County Communities for Kids has a mission for all early childhood partners to come together to explore, enhance, and improve childcare and educational programs in our county.

