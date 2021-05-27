Federal court slaps down Biden administration’s fiscal power grab

The US Court of Appeals for the Fourth Circuit on Wednesday upheld a lower court’s decision to strike down North Carolina’s statewide abortion restrictions. For the past 140 years, North Carolina has criminalized the “procurement or administration of abortion as a felony.” In 1967, the state enacted an exception to the abortion ban that permitted abortions to be performed in the case of “medical emergencies,” which were narrowly defined by the exception. Following the Supreme Court’s 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade, the State enacted a further exception to its abortion ban that permitted abortions performed before the twentieth week of pregnancy.