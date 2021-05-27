Federal court slaps down Biden administration’s fiscal power grab
Back in March, I wrote that the so-called ‘Covid Relief Bill’ could block Minnesota’s next governor and legislature from cutting taxes:. Senate amendments to the American Rescue Plan Act prohibit the use of any of the $350 billion in State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds to cut taxes, but there are also concerns that states which accept the funds could be prohibited from implementing tax cuts between now and 2024.www.americanexperiment.org