Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corpus Christi, Texas

Traffic Alert: Six Points Traffic Switch Begins Friday

Posted by 
Corpus Christi, Texas
Corpus Christi, Texas
 22 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - Begining Friday, May 28, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the intersection of Ayers Street and 10th Street (Phase 1A) will be opened to motorists, and 10th Street between Ayers Street and Staples Street (Phase 1B) will be closed. This traffic switch will require a partial lane closure on Ayers Street between Brownlee Boulevard and 10th Street but will remain open to through traffic.

Southbound Staples Street will be reduced to one lane from the Six Points intersection to 10th Street, and northbound traffic will remain open with two lanes. The duration for Phase 1B will be approximately two months.

Safety is a top priority, so motorists are reminded to be aware of the work zone, follow the posted detour signs, or seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

For more information, media representatives can contact Sr. Public Information Officer Melanie Lowry at 361-826-3837 or by email at melaniel@cctexas.com.

Corpus Christi, Texas

Corpus Christi, Texas

72
Followers
433
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

The city's population was estimated to be 326,586 in 2019, making it the eighth-most populous city in Texas. The Corpus Christi metropolitan area had an estimated population of 442,600. It is also the hub of the six-county Corpus Christi-Kingsville Combined Statistical Area, with a 2013 estimated population of 516,793. The Port of Corpus Christi is the fifth-largest in the United States. The region is served by the Corpus Christi International Airport.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic#Sr
Related
Posted by
Corpus Christi, Texas

Road Closures for the Week of May 28 – June 4, 2021

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - The Weekly Road Closures includes locations of road construction and events where lane and street closures affect traffic flow along the City’s major streets and lanes. All closures are subject to change due to weather, emergency work, or other circumstances. More information on City Projects can be found online at https://www.cctexas.com/streetinfo.
Corpus Christi, TXPosted by
Corpus Christi, Texas

Twigg Street and Mesquite Street Intersection Will Remain Closed Overnight

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The intersection of Twigg Street and Mesquite Street was closed earlier this afternoon to repair a water line leak. The water line leak occurred during the mill and overlay operation of Twigg Street. The intersection will remain closed overnight to allow the impacted area to drain. Crews will continue the mill and overlay operation tomorrow morning.
Posted by
Corpus Christi, Texas

Temporary Closure of Salinas Park Splash Pad

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Due to maintenance repair, the Corpus Christi Parks & Recreation Department temporarily closed the Salinas Splash Pad at 1354 Airport Road until further notice. The public is invited to visit the Lindale Splash Pad at 3133 Swantner Drive or Bill Witt Park Splash Pad at 6869...
Posted by
Corpus Christi, Texas

2021 City Memorial Day Weekend Schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - Most City of Corpus Christi offices, including City Hall, Public Libraries, and Municipal Court, will be closed Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021. Solid Waste Operations: (Memorial Day) Garbage and recycling WILL BE COLLECTED on Memorial Day. Heavy Brush WILL NOT be collected on Memorial Day.
Posted by
Corpus Christi, Texas

Neyland Library Closed Through Memorial Day Weekend

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The Anita & W.T. Neyland Library (1230 Carmel Parkway) will be closed for the Memorial Day weekend beginning Friday, May 28 to Monday, May 31. During this time, the Neyland Library will be making some improvements inside the facility to serve the public better. Neyland Library...
Posted by
Corpus Christi, Texas

UPDATE - COVID-19 Vaccines Will Soon Be Available at CCRTA Transfer Stations

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The Corpus Christi Regional Transportation Authority (CCRTA) is partnering with the Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District to provide Johnson & Johnson, Moderna, and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations at each of the CCRTA’s Transfer Stations beginning next month. Vaccines will be available at designated transfer stations from 7:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Posted by
Corpus Christi, Texas

City Council Approves Construction Contract for Flour Bluff Sub-Station Improvements

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – At today’s regularly scheduled City Council meeting, Corpus Christi Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo and the City Council approved a $1.5 million dollar construction contract to Barcom Construction, Inc., of Corpus Christi, for the Police Sub-station Flour Bluff Improvements project, located in Council District 4. Funding for this project comes from FY 2021 funding available through the Facilities Maintenance Capital Fund and Bond 2018 Fund.
Posted by
Corpus Christi, Texas

UPDATE: City’s New AMBUS Key Presentation Ceremony

When: Wednesday, May 26 at 11:00 a.m. Who: Hilary Watt, CEO, Coastal Bend Regional Advisory Council. CORPUS CHRISTI, TEXAS – Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo and the City of Corpus Christi will be accepting the keys to the City’s new AMBUS that has been awarded from the state of Texas. This AMBUS will be housed and operated by the Corpus Christi Fire Department.