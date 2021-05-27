Traffic Alert: Six Points Traffic Switch Begins Friday

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - Begining Friday, May 28, at approximately 8:00 a.m., the intersection of Ayers Street and 10th Street (Phase 1A) will be opened to motorists, and 10th Street between Ayers Street and Staples Street (Phase 1B) will be closed. This traffic switch will require a partial lane closure on Ayers Street between Brownlee Boulevard and 10th Street but will remain open to through traffic.

Southbound Staples Street will be reduced to one lane from the Six Points intersection to 10th Street, and northbound traffic will remain open with two lanes. The duration for Phase 1B will be approximately two months.

Safety is a top priority, so motorists are reminded to be aware of the work zone, follow the posted detour signs, or seek alternate routes to avoid delays.

For more information, media representatives can contact Sr. Public Information Officer Melanie Lowry at 361-826-3837 or by email at melaniel@cctexas.com.