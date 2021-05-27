Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Retail

Expanded unemployment benefits are hurting St. Cloud businesses

americanexperiment.org
 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn a new survey, business owners in St. Cloud reported expanded unemployment benefits as one of the main reasons they are finding it hard to recruit workers. As reported by the Star Tribune,. More than half the respondents had up to seven open positions and a quarter had 14 or...

www.americanexperiment.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#St Cloud#The Star Tribune#Gsdc#Burnout
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Unemployment Benefits
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Unemployment
News Break
Jobs
Related
Olympia, WAKGMI

Unemployment Payments to Increase

OLYMPIA, Wash. – Unemployment payments are going up following a big jump in the state’s average wage. The Employment Security Department says the average annual wage rose more than 10% last year to almost $77,000. That was a record increase. Employment Security spokesman Paul Turek says it was due to...
Saratoga County, NYsaratogatodaynewspaper.com

No Easy Solutions for Local Labor Shortage

Visit www.saratoga.org and click “Job Zone.” It’s possible we’ve never had as many job openings posted on this exclusively local online job portal since it was. Just among the recent posts, we have local employers looking for cooks, tellers, pre-school teachers, laborers, hotel front desk attendant, security officer, and loan processor. Dig a little deeper, you’ll full-time positions available as branch managers, business analyst, certified nursing assistant, machine operator, carpenter, director of data management, electronics tester, fashion stylist, family advocate, immigration services specialist, landscape architect, news producer, planner, veterinary assistant, warehouse worker, and welder. Right now, every sector in our local economy is struggling with open jobs that can’t be filled.
EconomyPosted by
Daily Mail

3.5 million Americans are still collecting unemployment benefits as number of workers filing new jobless aid claims rises to 412K in a week

More than 3.5 million Americans are still collecting traditional state unemployment benefits as the number of people seeking new jobless aid claims rose last week for the first time in two months. The Labor Department said on Thursday that the number of Americans receiving continued unemployment benefits rose slightly by...
Minnesota Stateamericanexperiment.org

The problems facing Minnesota’s small businesses: higher welfare

In April, I had an op ed in the Star Tribune titled: ‘A new unemployment problem: it pays too well.’ In it, I noted the phenomenon of elevated levels of unemployment coexisting with record numbers of job openings. I argued that one factor causing this was the federal ‘enhancement’ of unemployment insurance, which means that, in Minnesota, you can earn the equivalent of $26 an hour not working. Lots of businesses cannot compete with that government ‘wage’.
Missouri Statestlpublicradio.org

St. Louis-Area Food Banks Expect Surge As Missouri Ends Federal Unemployment Benefits

St. Louis-area food pantries expect to serve more people now that Missouri has ended federal pandemic-related unemployment benefits. Thousands of jobless Missourians receiving unemployment will see their checks cut in half since Gov. Mike Parson ended the extra $300 in federal aid on Saturday. Parson joins 24 other Republican governors in suspending the aid months before it expires to push people back to work.
EconomyPosted by
Axios

Workers' great awakening is about more than unemployment benefits

Many politicians, pundits and business owners have said pandemic-era enhanced unemployment benefits are keeping would-be workers at home. But that's a much too simplistic explanation of today's employment situation. The big picture: Many hard-hit sectors are rebounding faster than anecdotal evidence would suggest. And when jobs are hard to fill,...
Wisconsin Statewuwm.com

Business Columnist: Focus On Increasing High-Tech Manufacturing, Not Ending Additional Unemployment Benefits In Wisconsin

You may have been noticing a lot of “help wanted” signs posted on businesses throughout the Milwaukee area and the state. Businesses throughout the country have reported having difficulties hiring people despite the high unemployment rate. In an effort to boost the number of workers, 25 states throughout the country have or will be ending the extra $300 federal unemployment payment. Republicans in Wisconsin’s Legislature introduced a bill last month to end the payment along other pandemic-related benefits.
Economymarketplace.org

Will cutting federal unemployment benefits push job growth?

In some states, this is the first week people out of work can’t collect the extra $300 in weekly federal unemployment benefits. The benefits expired in Alaska, Iowa, Mississippi and Missouri on Saturday. Will this drive more applicants to jobs that have remained unfilled?. “There’s definitely a worker out there...
seattlepi.com

Some requirements reinstated for unemployment benefits in Washington starting July 4

Starting the week of July 4, anyone who applies for unemployment benefits in Washington state will be required to show proof of looking for work and document at least three “job search activities.” These activities include applying for jobs online and in-person, as well as virtual or in-person WorkSource workshops. A full list of approved job search activities can be found here.
Jackson, MSWTOK-TV

Additional pandemic-related federal unemployment benefits end for Mississippians Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippians receiving the additional pandemic-related federal unemployment benefits will get the last of those payments tomorrow. Critics of the federal unemployment assistance say that the extra $300 a week is keeping people from going back to work. On the other hand, supporters say much of the issue lies within the state’s failure to boost minimum wage.
Small BusinessZDNet

Cloud as a small business utility

Small businesses are the backbone of economies across the globe. In fact, firms with fewer than 20 employees account for 89 percent of businesses in the US. Just like any other enterprise organization, though, small businesses must stay agile and innovative in order to compete. Technology is a primary driver of innovation and agility, but small operations usually don't have the time, human resources, or funds to experiment with different tools and products. That's where cloud services have proven to help companies transform digitally without the burden of IT infrastructure costs.
EconomyGrand Haven Tribune

Those collecting unemployment benefits should be looking for jobs

Businesses are scrambling to fill job vacancies as the country continues to reopen from the coronavirus pandemic, but the reality is that there simply are not enough people looking for work. The state of Pennsylvania made the right move to pull back on the relaxed standards for unemployment benefits and...