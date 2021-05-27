Expanded unemployment benefits are hurting St. Cloud businesses

Visit www.saratoga.org and click “Job Zone.” It’s possible we’ve never had as many job openings posted on this exclusively local online job portal since it was. Just among the recent posts, we have local employers looking for cooks, tellers, pre-school teachers, laborers, hotel front desk attendant, security officer, and loan processor. Dig a little deeper, you’ll full-time positions available as branch managers, business analyst, certified nursing assistant, machine operator, carpenter, director of data management, electronics tester, fashion stylist, family advocate, immigration services specialist, landscape architect, news producer, planner, veterinary assistant, warehouse worker, and welder. Right now, every sector in our local economy is struggling with open jobs that can’t be filled.