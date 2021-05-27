Expanded unemployment benefits are hurting St. Cloud businesses

Small businesses are the backbone of economies across the globe. In fact, firms with fewer than 20 employees account for 89 percent of businesses in the US. Just like any other enterprise organization, though, small businesses must stay agile and innovative in order to compete. Technology is a primary driver of innovation and agility, but small operations usually don't have the time, human resources, or funds to experiment with different tools and products. That's where cloud services have proven to help companies transform digitally without the burden of IT infrastructure costs.