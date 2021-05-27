2021 City Memorial Day Weekend Schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX - Most City of Corpus Christi offices, including City Hall, Public Libraries, and Municipal Court, will be closed Memorial Day, Monday, May 31, 2021.

Solid Waste Operations: (Memorial Day)

Garbage and recycling WILL BE COLLECTED on Memorial Day.

Heavy Brush WILL NOT be collected on Memorial Day.

The J.C. Elliott Citizens Collection Center WILL BE OPEN regular hours, 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Cefe Valenzuela Landfill WILL BE OPEN regular hours 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Memorial Day.

Animal Care Services:

Open Saturday, May 29, for adoptions by appointment from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Open Sunday, May 30, for adoptions by appointment from 1:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Closed Monday, May 31

To make an adoption appointment, please call 361-826-4606.

Public Libraries:

Closed Monday, May 31

The Anita and W.T. Neyland Library, 1230 Carmel Parkway, will be closed Friday, May 28 through Monday, May 31, for library improvements. The library will reopen Tuesday, June 1.

The following schedule will be observed at City Parks and Recreation Department facilities:

Tennis Centers:

HEB Tennis Center - Closed

Al Kruse Tennis Center – Open regular hours

Golf Courses:

Lozano Golf Center - Open regular hours

Oso Golf Course - Open regular hours

Public Pools:

Open for “Splash Memorial Weekend,” Saturday, May 29 thru Monday, May 31 to celebrate Memorial Day and kick-off summer!

Hours of operation vary by location:

Greenwood Pool, 4305 Greenwood Drive, Open Saturday-Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

H-E-B Pool, 1520 Shely Street, Open Saturday – Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Oso Pool, 1109 Bernice Drive, Open Saturday – Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

West Guth Pool, 9705 Up River Road, Open Saturday – Monday from 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Collier Pool, 3801 Harris Drive, Open Saturday - Monday from 11:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. (Lap Swim only); Monday, 5:00 a.m. – 7:30 a.m. (Lap Swim only) and Saturday – Monday, 2:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. (Open Swim)

Corpus Christi Natatorium, 3202 Cabaniss Parkway, Open Saturday-Monday, 12:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. (Open Swim)

Splash Pads:

Lindale Park Splash Pad, 3133 Swantner Drive, Open Saturday – Monday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Bill Witt Park Splash Pad, 6869 Yorktown Boulevard, Open Saturday – Monday, 8:00 a.m. to 10:00 p.m.

Manuel Q. Salinas Park Splash Pad, 1354 Airport Road, Closed temporarily for repair.

Oso Bay Wetlands Preserve & Learning Center:

Walking trails and playgrounds open daily, dawn to dusk.

Holiday and weekend schedule for Learning Center: Closed Memorial Day

Other Facilities:

Senior Centers: Closed

Recreation Centers: Closed

After Hour Kid Power: Closed

Gymnasiums: Closed