Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Update on the latest sports

wnky.com
 28 days ago

UNDATED (AP) — The Philadelphia 76ers had little trouble with the Washington Wizards on Wednesday. The 76ers are up 2-0 in their opening-round series after clobbering the Wizards, 120-95. Ben Simmons had 22 points, nine rebounds and eight assists, one game after becoming the sixth player in league history to...

www.wnky.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Nevada State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Aaron Nola
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nhl Playoffs#New York Islanders#Stanley Cup Playoffs#76ers#Nba#Ap#The Washington Wizards#Nbl#Baa#Hawks#Nhl#Va Sih Lehv#Panthers#The Boston Bruins#Byoog#Avalanche#Gm#Bear Edmonton#Edmonton#Oilers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NBA Teams
Washington Wizards
News Break
NFL
NBA Teams
New York Knicks
News Break
Gonzaga University
News Break
Basketball
News Break
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Colin Cowherd Predicts Which NBA Stars Get Traded this Offseason

Watch Colin Cowherd play a game of ‘Deal or No Deal?’ as Colin predicts which NBA stars get traded this offseason. “DEAL. There is a report that they will field offers. Basketball is a sport where if you succeed it means somebody else doesn’t get the shot. Harden and Kevin Durant are greater offensive players, bigger people, and I trust their bodies more despite KD’s injuries. If I had to go Harden or Kyrie, Harden gives me 80 games, Harden plays his arse off, and Harden is a greater per-game scorer. This is basketball, and Kyrie Irving is just taking shots. If you want to play Kevin Durant 36 minutes and not 44 you better have a bench. You can’t have a bench having three of the top 5 offensive players in the league. I think they move Kyrie Irving.”
NBAava360.com

Skip & Shannon on the 76ers’ “absolutely shameful” loss to the Hawks in Game 7 | NBA | UNDISPUTED

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks punched their ticket to the Eastern Conference Finals after a 103-96 Game 7 win over Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers. Atlanta’s point guard had a cold shooting night, but he finished with 21 points as he put the finishing touches on Philly. Embiid scored 31, but it wasn’t enough as fellow All-Star Ben Simmons finished with just 5 points. The Sixers will now head into the offseason with doubt surrounding the roster. Hear what Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe have to say about Philly's Game 7 loss at home.
MLBSportsGrid

FanDuel Daily Fantasy Baseball Helper: Tuesday 6/22/21

With 14 games on the docket tonight, we’ve got plenty of quality arms to choose from, but it’s another night where picking your favorite could be tricky. Meanwhile, the Houston Astros once again lead the way on offense, boasting the slate’s highest implied total for the second straight night. Our...
NHLwcn247.com

Lightning rout...Diamondbacks finally win...DeGrom wins

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — The Tampa Bay Lightning have a 3-2 lead in the Stanley Cup semifinal series after routing the New York Islanders Monday night in Tampa. The defending NHL champions improved to 13-0 in games following a postseason loss since launching their 2020 title run. Game 6 of their best-of-7 matchup will be Wednesday night in Uniondale, New York.
MLBPleasanton Express

Umpire robs Astros of no-no

They say the best umpire is one whose name you don’t know. Veteran umpire Angel Hernandez is not one of those. Hernandez has a penchant for being loathed by baseball players and fans across the country. Hernandez has been an umpire in MLB for 30 years and during that time,...
MLBGalesburg Register-Mail

Aaron Frey: Who gets your vote for National League's All-Star team?

Remember the days when voting for the All-Star Game meant getting your hands on one (or several dozen) of those paper ballots?. You’d spend forever poring over each name on the ballot before inevitably casting your vote for everyone from your favorite team (“It’s Bernard Gilkey time, baby!” for Cardinals fans, or “Here we go, Henry Rodriguez!” if you cheered for the Cubs), with the exception of maybe a superstar or two from elsewhere in the league.
MLBdailymagazine.news

MLB DFS Picks: Spotlight Pitchers & Top Stacks for Wednesday, June 23

Wednesday, June 23, brings split-slate action with nine early games and a seven-game main slate. Let's get into the top MLB DFS picks for pitchers and stacks for Yahoo, DraftKings and FanDuel. Be sure head over to the Awesemo MLB DFS home page for all the best written daily fantasy...
MLBnumberfire.com

3 MLB FanDuel Studs to Target on Wednesday 6/23/21

Just like in other sports, the focal point of your daily fantasy baseball lineups will be your high-salary studs. These guys take up by far the biggest chunk of your cap space, but they also offer the highest ceiling. And in the case of pitchers, the high-salary options typically come with the highest floors, too.
MLBfantasyalarm.com

Fantasy Baseball Morning Buzz: June 23

Well, it didn’t take long for the consensus top prospect coming into this season to make an impact. The Rays Wander Franco homered, doubled and walked while driving in three runs and making a great defensive play in the field as well. If the window didn’t already close for you to add him in your leagues, you might want to re-evaluate who you are playing fantasy baseball with. Needless to say, his DFS price is going to skyrocket fast. He will face Garrett Richards on Wednesday with another chance to shine.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

MLB managers prepared to ditch one unwritten rule

The concept of MLB unwritten rules is something that has come into focus in recent years. Players flip a bat after a home run, and outrage ensues. MLB is slowly but surely becoming a league where players can express themselves. And home run numbers may go up again now that the league is enforcing a new policy against pitchers using sticky substances to enhance their pitches.
MLBSportsGrid

3 MLB Prop Bets to Target on Tuesday 6/22/21

Player props can be useful in a variety of ways — from taking advantage of them straight up (to the tune of cold hard cash) to measuring a player’s potential to produce in daily fantasy baseball on FanDuel. Here, we’re going to focus on the former. Utilizing our projections as...
MLBDoc's Sports Service

Atlanta Braves vs Cincinnati Reds Prediction, 6/24/2021 MLB Pick, Tips and Odds

Location: Great American Ball Park in Cincinnati, OH. Odds/Point Spread: Atlanta (-141) Cincinnati (+110) Tony Santillan and the Cincinnati Reds (36-36, 3rd in NL Central) host the Atlanta Braves (35-37, 2nd in NL East) at Great American Ball Park on Thursday. The Reds open this game at +110 while the Braves are priced at -141. The over/under has been set at 10.5. The starting pitchers are Josh Tomlin and Tony Santillan.
NFLprosportsextra.com

Former Houston Football Player Found Dead In Apartment!

This has been a very unfortunate year for professional athletes. It feels like 2021 has been littered with deaths of professional athletes, whether it is the NFL, NBA, MLB or NHL. Unfortunately, the NFL was just hit again with another premature death. It was reported earlier this week that former...