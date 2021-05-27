Cancel
Corpus Christi, Texas

Schedule Change Announced for Release of Daily COVID-19 Cases

 22 days ago

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – Beginning June 1, 2021, the Corpus Christi - Nueces County Public Health District will cease weekend reporting of COVID-19 cases in the County. COVID-19 case counts will now be published Monday through Friday only and will include the weekend case counts.

If the number of COVID-19 cases begin to increase, the health district may resume its original reporting schedule (to include Saturdays and Sundays).

Residents can find the latest COVID-19 information by visiting the City's webstie at www.cctexas.com/coronavirus, by following the City’s social media channels to include Facebook @citygov and Twitter @cityofcc, or by visiting the Nueces County website at www.nuecesknows.com.

