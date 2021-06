ATHENS, Ohio – Deane Webb announced his decision to retire from coaching on Tuesday after serving as the Ohio volleyball head coach for the last seven seasons. "I am truly thankful for the opportunity I have had to coach at Ohio University the last seven years," said Webb. "It has been a privilege to lead this program. After much thought and prayer, I have decided to retire from coaching. My family and I are looking forward to the next step God has for us in our journey."