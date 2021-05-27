Cancel
Fan Capacity Reached for Indy 500; Race To Be Shown Live on NBC in Central Indiana

 22 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indianapolis Motor Speedway issued this statement Thursday, May 27 regarding the lifting of this year’s broadcast delay:. “We’ve hit our capacity for this year’s Indianapolis 500 and look forward to hosting 135,000 fans at the world’s largest sporting event since the pandemic began. We’re thrilled to welcome fans “Back Home Again” and appreciate our loyal customers and their continued support.

