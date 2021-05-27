Ole Miss Defeats Georgia 4-0 In SEC Tournament

HOOVER, Ala.—Tenth-ranked Ole Miss beat Georgia 4-0 in an SEC Tournament elimination game Thursday at the Hoover Met. Junior left fielder Kevin Graham gave the Rebels a 1-0 advantage when he led off the bottom of the second with his 13th home run. Ole Miss added a run in the third on an RBI-single by Jacob Gonzales. Georgia freshman starter Liam Sullivan managed the inning as the Rebels had to settle for just one, leaving the bases loaded. He would go the first three innings and allow two runs on four hits with two walks and six strikeouts.