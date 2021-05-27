EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook
Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2162; (P) 1.2213; (R1) 1.2243;. EUR/USD is staying in consolidation from 122.65 and intraday bias remains neutral first. Further rise is expected with 1.2160 support intact. Above 1.2265 will resume the rise from 1.1703 to retest 1.2347 high. Firm break there will resume larger up trend from 1.6039 for 1.2555 cluster resistance next. On the downside, however, break of 1.2160 support will delay the bullish case. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside to extend the consolidation pattern from 1.2348 with another falling leg.www.actionforex.com