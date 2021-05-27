Cancel
EUR/USD Mid-Day Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 28 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 1.2162; (P) 1.2213; (R1) 1.2243;. EUR/USD is staying in consolidation from 122.65 and intraday bias remains neutral first. Further rise is expected with 1.2160 support intact. Above 1.2265 will resume the rise from 1.1703 to retest 1.2347 high. Firm break there will resume larger up trend from 1.6039 for 1.2555 cluster resistance next. On the downside, however, break of 1.2160 support will delay the bullish case. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside to extend the consolidation pattern from 1.2348 with another falling leg.

www.actionforex.com
MarketsFXStreet.com

Daily technical and trading outlook – USD/CHF

USD/CHF - 0.9183.. The greenback met renewed selling at 0.9199 in Asia y'day n fell to session lows at 0.9155 in NY morning on soft US data, however, rebound in US yields n hawkish comments by Fed officials lifted price to 0.9194. On the bigger picture, dlr's impressive rise fm...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Price Analysis: The 200-day SMA still caps the upside

EUR/USD reverses the previous pullback on Thursday. Further up is located the 200-day SMA and the 1.2000 mark. If the recovery gathers extra steam, then there is room for spot to challenge the 200-day SMA, today at 1.1993 ahead of the psychological 1.2000 hurdle. There is, however, a minor hurdle at a Fibo level at 1.1976 (which has been tested on Wednesday).
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Mildly bullish in the near-term

US data indicated economic progress but missed the market’s expectations. German IFO Survey showed improved Business Climate in June. EUR/USD finding support around a critical Fibonacci level. The EUR/USD pair is trading at around 1.1950, marginally higher on a daily basis. A batch of US data has barely affected price...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Downside pressure mitigated above the 200-day SMA

EUR/USD manages well to keep business above 1.1900 so far. German IFO survey showed morale remains high in June. Markets’ focus will be on the US calendar later on Thursday. EUR/USD navigates in a choppy fashion so far this week, always in the upper bound of the recent range and above the 1.1900 mark following Monday’s sharp bounce off the mid-1.1800s.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Daily recommendations on major – USD/JPY

USD/JPY - 110.87. Despite the dollar's retreat from yesterday's near the 15-month peak at 111.10 to 110.67 in New York, subsequent rally in tandem with U.S. yields and intra-day break above said resistance suggests consolidation with upside bias remains for Medium Term upmove to extend to 111.40/50 before prospect of a much-needed correction due to loss of momentum.
MarketsFXStreet.com

Technical analysis: Will the EUR/USD rebound resume?

The EURUSD technical analysis of the price chart on 1-hour timeframe shows EURUSD: H1 is rising toward the 200-period moving average MA(200) which is falling still. We believe the bullish movement will continue after the price breaches above the upper bound of the Donchian channel at 1.1955. A level above this can be used as an entry point for placing a pending order to buy. The stop loss can be placed below 1.1917. After placing the order, the stop loss is to be moved to the next fractal low, following Parabolic signals. Thus, we are changing the expected profit/loss ratio to the breakeven point. If the price meets the stop loss level without reaching the order, we recommend cancelling the order: the market has undergone internal changes which were not taken into account.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Intraday market analysis: USD retraces after overextension

The Canadian dollar strengthened after retail sales. The pair had exhibited a bearish RSI divergence, a sign of overextension after the greenback’s breakneck surge. The break below 1.2350 shows a lack of further commitment from buyers and confirms the bearish MA cross. The RSI is bouncing back from an oversold...
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Holding on to modest gains

European Markit PMIs posted substantial advances in June, according to preliminary estimates. A better market mood supports high-yielding assets to the detriment of the greenback. EUR/USD is technically bullish in the near-term, but the momentum is limited. The EUR/USD pair trades around 1.1950, recovering from an intraday low of 1.1911....
Currenciesbabypips.com

Trade Watchlist: Short-term Bottom on EUR/JPY?

We’re checking out a technical setup on EUR/JPY that may draw in traders into the longer-term uptrend after the recent drop. Is this the start of a new leg higher?. On the daily chart above of EUR/JPY, we can see the pair has been in a steady uptrend over the past three months, which actually is a part of a longer-term uptrend that goes all the way back to May 2020 where the pair bottomed out just under the 115.00 handle.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD retreats after hitting six-day highs at 1.1970

US dollar trims losses during the American session as US stocks move off highs. EUR/USD up for the third consecutive day. The EUR/USD pair pulled back after hitting at 1.1970, the highest level since last Thursday. The euro was unable to hold above 1.1950 and is it hovering around 1.19845, on its way to the third consecutive gain but off highs.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

Murrey math lines: USD/JPY, USD/CAD

In the H4 chart, USDJPY is approaching the “overbought area”. In this case, the price is expected to test 8/8, rebound from it, and then resume falling to reach the support at 6/8. However, this scenario may no longer be valid if the price breaks 8/8 to the upside. After that, the instrument may continue growing towards the resistance at +1/8.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/JPY extends weekly gains to the 132.70 zone

EUR/JPY moves higher as the risk-on mood improves. German, EMU flash June PMIs lend further support to the risk trends. ECB Lagarde speaks later in the session. The improved sentiment in the risk complex props up the selling bias in the Japanese yen and pushes EUR/JPY well past the 132.00 mark on Wednesday.
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD keeps focused on 1.1970 – UOB

The negative phase in EUR/USD is expected to finish above the 1.1970 level, suggested FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “Yesterday, we highlighted that ‘upward momentum has not improved by much and EUR is unlikely to strengthen much further’ and we expected EUR to ‘trade between 1.1890 and 1.1960’. EUR subsequently rose to 1.1969 before pulling back to close slightly lower at 1.1925 (-0.11%). Momentum indicators are mostly ‘neutral’ and EUR is likely trade between 1.1890 and 1.1960 for today.”
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forecast: Euro Dances Around 200-Day EMA

The euro fluctuated during the trading session on Wednesday as we continue to hang around the 200-day EMA. Ultimately, the market is trying to gauge whether or not the concerns about the Federal Reserve tightening will continue to shudder through the marketplace, or are we going to become quite a bit more “risk on” going forward? This is a market that has a lot to think about as the 200-day EMA does tend to attract a lot of attention, and we have significant resistance just above.
Currenciesdailyforex.com

EUR/USD Forex Signal: Bullish Recovery Looking Weaker

Last Tuesday’s EUR/USD signals were not triggered, as there was insufficiently bearish price action for a trade entry when the resistance levels identified were first reached. Today’s EUR/USD Signals. Risk 0.75%. Trades may only be entered prior to 5pm London time today. Short Trade Ideas. Go short following a bearish...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD analysis: Trades sideways

Since Friday, the EUR/USD currency exchange rate has been fluctuating between the support of the 1.1850 mark and the resistance of the 1.1925 level. In the near term future, the situation could change due to the approaching of the hourly simple moving averages from above. In the case that the...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

EUR/USD trims losses, hovers around 1.1900

EUR/USD bounces off daily lows in the 1.1880 region. The German 10-year yields rose to the -0.16% area. EMU’s flash Consumer Confidence, Powell come up next. Following a drop to the 1.1880 region, or daily lows, EUR/USD now manages to regain some upside impulse and retakes the 1.1900 neighbourhood. EUR/USD...
CurrenciesFXStreet.com

NZD/USD still looks offered in the near term – UOB

NZD/USD needs to clear the 0.7070 level to end the negative phase, noted FX Strategists at UOB Group. 24-hour view: “We noted yesterday that ‘the rapid drop appears to be overdone and NZD is unlikely to weaken much further’ and we expected NZD to ‘trade between 0.6930 and 0.6995’. NZD subsequently traded within a range of 0.6935/0.6999 before closing on a firm note at 0.6992 (+0.86%). The movement is viewed as part of an on-going consolidation phase but the firmed underlying tone suggests NZD is likely to trade within a higher range of 0.6945/0.7020.”
MarketsFXStreet.com

EUR/USD ABC pullback in wave 4 after bearish freefall

EUR/USD is building a bullish pullback after a bearish freefall last week - as we expected. Is the downtrend already over or will there be another bearish price swing?. The EUR/USD bearish breakout and strong impulse is typical for a wave 3 (orange) pattern. The current pullback is probably a wave 4 (orange).