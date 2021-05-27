Cancel
EUR/USD Daily Outlook

By ActionForex.com
actionforex.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDaily Pivots: (S1) 1.2162; (P) 1.2213; (R1) 1.2243;. Intraday bias in EUR/USD remains neutral for some consolidations. Further rise is expected with 1.2160 support intact. Above 1.2265 will resume the rise from 1.1703 to retest 1.2347 high. Firm break there will resume larger up trend from 1.6039 for 1.2555 cluster resistance next. On the downside, however, break of 1.2160 support will delay the bullish case. Intraday bias will be turned back to the downside to extend the consolidation pattern from 1.2348 with another falling leg.

