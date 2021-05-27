Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Orange, VA

Ways to Keep a Happy Relationship with Your Spouse

By Carlee Hills
orangecova.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeing in a relationship gives us a sense of euphoria. It makes us believe that life is beautiful and that there is indeed a happy ending to all of our struggles. But give the relationship some time, and some people will probably find themselves in deeper sorrow than when they did not have anyone that they can call their partner. Romantic relationships are hard to maintain. Marriage is even more difficult. They are laden with obstacles that can test the patience and the love of spouses to each other.

www.orangecova.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Virginia Society
City
Orange, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marriages#Spouses#Exercise#Romantic Love#Couples Therapy#Work Time#Happy#Romantic Relationships#Healthy Relationships#Romantic Intimacy#Things#Infidelity#Communicate Communication#Misunderstandings#Moments#Vacation#Separate Vacations#Obstacles
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Relationship Advice
News Break
Society
News Break
Relationships
Related
Relationship AdvicePosted by
InspireMore

10 Ways To Connect With Your Spouse Today

Get more stories like this in your inbox! Sign up for Smile, our free daily good news email read by over 825K people!. If you’re married for any amount of time, you know marriage can be hard, and it takes constant work for it to continue to thrive. We have been married for 15 years, and have had many ups and downs. Many of the ‘downs’ were because of our lack of ‘connecting’ with each other.
Trouble Relationshiphermoney.com

Financial Infidelity And What It Really Means For Your Relationship

52% of people say financial infidelity is worse than a physical or emotional affair. Here’s what to do if you find out your partner has been cheating on you with your money. When you think of your partner cheating on you, your head might immediately go to excuses of late meetings and secret text messages. But there’s a whole other class of cheating that has come to the forefront of marital issues — financial infidelity.
Relationship AdviceMMORPG News

4 strategies for maintaining the Spark Alive in Your Relationship

YouвЂ™re simply therefore busy, busy вЂ¦ BUSY!. The connection you have got together with your partner is and really should become more essential than whatever else inside your life. But, as a result of bustle and hustle of everyday activity, you are taking your lover for given. And before very https://datingranking.net/escort-directory/fresno/ long, your preferences arenвЂ™t being met, and neither will be the requirements of the partner.
Relationship Adviceam630theword.com

How to Cope When Your Spouse Is Driving You Crazy

In the past, every day held exciting discoveries about the one whose ring you now wear on your finger. His ambition and strong work ethic filled you with admiration. Her free spirit and spontaneity brought fun and excitement to your life. His casual, easygoing manner put you at ease and set you free to be yourself. Her beauty and style captivated your attention and made you proud to walk by her side.
Relationship Advicefox26houston.com

Summer is the perfect time to remodel your relationship

HOUSTON - When your house starts to look worn and drab, remodeling a room can have a big impact on energy and mood. The same applies to your relationship. If your relationship is feeling frazzled and stunted from a year of quarantine, summer is the perfect time to remodel. Being...
Relationshipsgoodmenproject.com

The Most Overlooked Relationship Skill: Studying Your Childhood

What do you think is the most important relationship skill? What skills do couples need to develop in order to have a satisfying, long-lasting relationship?. Although all the above skills are important factors for a happy relationship, there’s one overlooked, rarely talked about skill that, once developed, can take your relationships to a whole other level.
Relationship AdviceMMORPG News

A Letter to Him: Advice on Dating an individual mother

Here is the 3rd installment into the dating show. You can view them here When is it Time to Date Again? and Reader Story: Finding Love After Divorce if you missed the first two. Additionally, that you would like to submit, please email me if you have a story about divorce or dating.
Relationship Advicelewishowes.com

5 Keys to Find and Create the Perfect Relationship

We all want that perfect relationship — you know, the one we see in movies, TV shows, and daydreams. The kind of relationship where everything is always happy, you and your partner are always in sync, and there’s never any tension. But in real life, we know that relationships like...
Relationship Advicepastorrick.com

Be Your Spouse’s Biggest Fan

“Encourage each other every day while it is ‘today.’”. If you’re married, God has given you an incredibly important role: to be your spouse’s biggest fan. It’s a job only you can do in the way God desires—and your spouse desperately needs you to do it. We live in a...
Relationship Advicegoodmenproject.com

Preventing Gray Divorce: Enlighten Your Relationship With the 5 Stages of Love

Recent research shows that the divorce rate is at a 40-year low, unless you are over fifty. “Younger married couples are less likely to split up, but ‘gray’ divorces among older couples are on the rise,” according to Jo Craven McGinty, a columnist for The Wall Street Journal. According to the Pew Research Center, the divorce rate has roughly doubled since the 1990s for American adults ages 50 and older. But the big question is why? And the more important question is what can we do to prevent good marriages from ending?
Relationship Advicepsiloveyou.xyz

8 Positive Relationship Habits That Defy Conventional Wisdom

After being in a toxic marriage, I had no clue how to be in a healthy relationship. I’d read plenty about “healthy relationship habits,” but I’d never experienced them, or if I had, I’d immediately ruled them out as weird or wrong. Toxic relationships rewire our brains and desires. We...
Relationship Advicegainesvillebizreport.com

The Dance of Working With Your Spouse

Starting a family wasn’t enough to keep Paul and Kristin Privette busy during the 2008 recession. With their newborn son along for the ride, they decided to go all-in on their dreams of opening a photography studio. The fledgling family sold their house and car, pared down their bills, and...
Relationship Adviceblackandmarriedwithkids.com

Marriage and Family – How to Make Them Both Feel Like a Priority

Ooh Wee! Juggling marriage and family is a chore. You want to ensure that both feel like a priority in your life but it can sometimes feel overwhelming. One thing I have learned in my many years of coaching couples is that one won’t work without the other. You need your relationships with your children and the family outside of your marriage to be healthy and in a good space so no negativity bleeds into your marriage. In addition, you need your union to be strong because, well that’s your most valued relationship and you should always be seeking ways for prioritizing your marriage. Your whole life feels better when you are happy in love. This article will help you honor your most treasured relationships so it feels fulfilling and not draining.
success.com

The Pursuit of Happiness Is Yours for the Taking

Happiness. The pursuit of so many. We are known in America as those who live for “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.” But so many seem without happiness. Why? Is happiness truly elusive, or do we simply not know how to take hold of it? I believe that happiness is yours for the taking. That is, anyone can be happy if they choose to be… and if they know how to get it.
Relationship Advicepsiloveyou.xyz

7 Ugly Relationship Truths You’ll Probably Learn the Hard Way

Some of the most valuable lessons I’ve learned about love over the years were also the toughest to swallow at first. A lot of young people seem to know exactly what they want out of life at an extremely young age. Unfortunately, I was not one of those people. I had no clue what I wanted to do for a living, where I saw myself settling one day, or what my actual values were. But, I did know I desperately wanted to fall in love and have the type of relationship people wrote poems and songs about.
Relationship AdviceUnveiled Wife

Prayer: Dancing Together

Thank You for the dance that is marriage. Every day that we are given to spend together is a gift. We appreciate the friendship and camaraderie, the love and intimacy that is experienced in our relationship. Thank You for Your Word, which directs our hearts in our roles in marriage and how we can love each other well. We pray we never lose sight of marriage being a dance that we get the privilege of sharing with each other. Please help us to dance gracefully in a way that honors You and blesses each other in Jesus’ name AMEN!