5 Hottest Summer Tours for Summer 2021

SUPER FUN COMING TO PIONEER PLACE SATURDAY WITH "SUPER DUOS" Summer has so far, proven to be a hot one. We are excited that there are so many outdoor musical festivals coming to the area; but I for one, am pretty excited about the concerts that are coming to our indoor settings that have been pretty much closed for over a year. They are starting to open back up, and if you're looking for a great evening in a comfortable, cool setting, with the lights, the music, and the fun, then this is definitely a show you don't want to miss.