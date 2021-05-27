Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

5 Hottest Summer Tours for Summer 2021

By Billy Dukes
Posted by 
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Summer 2021 is about getting back to normal in country music, and the year's hottest tours reflect an energy that's 18 years in the making. Headliners like Jason Aldean and Dierks Bentley sell tickets, but their opening acts make a great tour. There are some new names opening country music's hottest traveling road shows in 2021. Think about it — it's been a full album cycle since artists last hit the road, and some newcomers (Travis Denning, Lainey Wilson) didn't rest. Scroll down to see all five tours on this Taste of Country summer Hot List.

minnesotasnewcountry.com
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

98.1 - Minnesota New Country

St. Cloud, MN
3K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dierks Bentley
Person
Travis Denning
Person
Jon Pardi
Person
Miranda Lambert
Person
Walker Hayes
Person
Willie Jones
Person
Jason Aldean
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Live Music Venues#New Music#Live Entertainment#Good Music#Hot Summer Tours#Little Big Town#Taste Of Country#Summer Love#Country Summer#Outdoor Venues#Headliners#Artists#Summer Heartache#Tickets#Nostalgia#Set Lists#Start Up Month#Earworms
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Country Music
News Break
Twitter
Related
Musicamericancraftbeer.com

Dogfish Head Celebrates Record Store Day With Country Music Star Jimmie Allen

And to celebrate the day Dogfish Head, the Official Brewery of Record Store Day, collaborated with multi-platinum, recording artist and American Country Music Awards 2021 “New Male Artist,” Jimmie Allen, on a limited-edition vinyl release and a music video that drops today. The new album features three of Jimmie’s hits...
Musicktmoradio.com

Michael Ray reveals upcoming summer “Just The Way I Am” tour

Michael Ray has announced his forthcoming summer tour. The “Just the Way I Am Tour” will kick off June 13 with a show at Caroline Music Fest in support of Luke Combs, continuing through Fall 2021 and including other stops supporting Sam Hunt, Chris Young, Ashley McBryde, and more. Ray...
CelebritiesNewsday

Lady Gaga moves 'Chromatica' tour to next summer

It looks like Lady Gaga won't be traveling anytime soon. On Wednesday, Ticketmaster sent an email to ticket holders for Lady Gaga's "Chromatica Ball" world tour announcing that all dates have been moved to 2022. "While some parts of the world are moving quickly to open up, others are not yet ready," the 35-year-old pop star said in a statement within the email. "So until we can confirm all global dates, we have to postpone the 'Chromatica Ball' shows to the summer of 2022."
Fort Wayne, INinfortwayne.com

Old Fort starts private tours in the summer

This summer, visitors are invited to take private tours with a historical reenactor at the Old Fort on Spy Run. Gates will be open from 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, and from noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. “The goal is to pick up on foot traffic that is going...
Musictheprp.com

Deftones Reschedule Summer European Tour To 2022

Deftones have rescheduled their summer European touring plans to 2022. Previously purchased tickets for their postponed headlining shows will remain valid at the new dates. The band’s 2022 plans include:. 06/03-05 Nürburg, GER – Nürburgring (‘Rock am Ring‘) 06/03-05 Nuermberg, GER – Zeppelinfield (‘Rock im Park‘) 06/07 Zurich, SWI –...
Fort Wayne, INPosted by
The Waynedale News

KICKOFF SUMMER WITH A HISTORICAL WALKING TOUR

ARCH Inc., the Fort Wayne area’s historic preservation organization, will offer a variety of walking tours every Thursday evening June through October, with bonus tours on the second and fourth Saturday afternoons of each month. Four bicycle tours are also planned. Online ticket sales began June 1 on the ARCH website, archfw.org.
MusicPosted by
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Zac Brown Band Set Sail Back to Their Roots in New Song ‘Same Boat’ [Listen]

The Grammy-winning Zac Brown Band are back with a brand-new single, “Same Boat.” The band released the upbeat song on Friday (June 11); fans can get a listen below. "Same Boat," written by Brown with frequent collaborator Ben Simonetti and Jonathan Singleton, will take fans back to the good-time vibes of "Chicken Fried," and "Toes," but the song also offers poignantly timely themes of unity and hope. The ZBB leader shares in a press release that the song "is really about the human condition."
MusicJamBase

Warren Haynes Confirms Summer Solo Tour 2021

Gov’t Mule frontman Warren Haynes will hit the road for a brief solo tour of the Northeast this summer. Haynes announced four new dates which come in addition to his appearances at The Peach and The RIDE festivals. Warren kicks off the short excursion at Suneagles Golf Club in Eatontown,...
MusicNYS Music

Deadmau5 Announces Summer Tour, Brooklyn Mirage shows

Electronic music star Deadmau5 will be playing across the country this July on an exciting summer tour. Deadmau5, also known as Joel Zimmerman, has been an iconic figure in the electronic music and production song for over fifteen years. He has seven critically acclaimed albums as well as multiple Juno awards and Grammy nominations.
MusicPosted by
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

You’ll Be Stomping Your Feet To “Super Duos” Performance at Pioneer Place Saturday

SUPER FUN COMING TO PIONEER PLACE SATURDAY WITH "SUPER DUOS" Summer has so far, proven to be a hot one. We are excited that there are so many outdoor musical festivals coming to the area; but I for one, am pretty excited about the concerts that are coming to our indoor settings that have been pretty much closed for over a year. They are starting to open back up, and if you're looking for a great evening in a comfortable, cool setting, with the lights, the music, and the fun, then this is definitely a show you don't want to miss.
Musicmusicfestnews.com

Joe Bonamassa Announces U.S. Summer, Fall Tours

Blues-rock guitar maven Joe Bonamassa is returning to the road. He sets off on an extended live in-person tour that starts on the West Coast and includes a short nine-date summer tour followed by a longer 33-date fall tour that takes Bonamassa trekking from the west, concluding the tour on the East Coast of the U.S. Bonammassa’s last in-person live show was on March 12, 2020, in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. After well over a year of livestreaming virtual concerts, grounded by the pandemic, Bonamassa put his time to use raising money for his non-profit Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation through the Fueling Musicians Program. The foundation is dedicated to assisting touring musicians who were unable to make a living due to the pandemic.
Phoenix, AZwirx.com

All Time Low announces summer & fall headlining tour dates

All Time Low is hitting the road this summer and fall. The “Monsters” rockers have announced new headlining tour dates, set to kick off August 8 in Phoenix. The first leg of the trek will wrap up in September, followed by a second leg launching in mid-October. Tickets go on...
Musicguitargirlmag.com

Music News

On Friday, November 17th, Serena Foster will be releasing her second single “Show Me The Way” following the recent release of her debut single, “Hollow” in August. You can listen to the track here: ... The 51st Annual Country Music Association (CMA) Awards once again brought together the biggest names...
Hayden, IDCoeur d'Alene Press

Celebrate a Summer Festival ahead of Garden Tour weekend

The Coeur d’ Alene Garden Club is hosting the 23rd Annual Garden Tour on July 11. To celebrate the event, New Leaf Nursery in Hayden is inviting rewards members to a fun-packed summer evening at the nursery to kick off the weekend's festivities from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. July 8.
Pittsburgh, PAaudacy.com

Jon Pardi Is Bringing His Summer Tour To Pittsburgh!

Live music is making a comeback and now that will include Jon Pardi!. Jon took to social media Tuesday morning to announce that he is coming to Wild Things Park in Washington, PA on August 20th! There is no word on who Jon will be bringing on tour with him.