The COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Prospect Heights Middle School is now accepting walk-ins. A joint effort by the Rappahannock-Rapidan Health District (RRHD), Orange Family Physicians (OFP) and County of Orange Fire & EMS (COFEMS), the clinic was by appointment only until last week’s announcement. According to a press release issued on May 5 by Orange County administration, Friday was the first day that people could get their vaccine without having to pre-register. Participants in the clinic do not have to be a patient at OFP to get a shot.