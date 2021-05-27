The Nitecap in Los Angeles celebrates Memorial Day Weekend with Moonlit Comedy

If you’re in Los Angeles this Memorial Day weekend and want to laugh in a socially distant way, The Nitecap has the show for you. On Saturday (May 29), Moonlit Comedy will arrive outside of the popular comedy nightclub. The lineup for the event features some of the best names in the comedy game as Sheng Wang (Fresh Off The Boat), Barbara Gray (Billy on the Street), Ify Nwadiwe (@midnight), and Rob Pugliese (The Redrobroy Show) will entertain the crowd.