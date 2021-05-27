The People Behind What Keeps Your Daily Life Convenient

Do you remember back when you were in preschool and your teacher taught you about the “people in the neighborhood”? These are the firefighters, the doctors and nurses, the police, the hair cutter, the mailman, and so many more. These community workers make up your unit. They make life convenient for you at every turn. They make sure that you have someone to take care of you when there’s a medical emergency and when someone tries to get into your home. We often overlook them when we start adulthood. We’re so consumed by our lives that we forget all about these community workers.