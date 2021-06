Entering the second-round of the 2021 Draft, the Indianapolis Colts seemed like a guarantee to select an offensive tackle with the No. 54 overall pick. After all, they managed to net Michigan edge rusher Kwity Paye after he shockingly fell to them in the first round at No. 21 overall. The Colts also have a bevy of young pass rushers they’ve been waiting to unleash, so they couldn’t possibly draft another DE, right?