Montgomery County, MD

Press Releases - County Council

 22 days ago

Montgomery County Council Approves Legislation to Strengthen and Streamline Economic Development Strategy. ROCKVILLE, Md., May 27, 2021 — Today, the Montgomery County Council unanimously approved legislation to strengthen and streamline the County’s economic development strategy. Councilmember Andrew Friedson was the lead sponsor, and Councilmembers Hans Riemer, Nancy Navarro and Sidney Katz and Council Vice President Gabe Albornoz were cosponsors. Bill 10-21, Economic Development – Economic Development Strategic Plan will task the Montgomery County Economic Development Corporation (MCEDC) with submitting an Economic Development Strategic Plan, that will include clear target metrics, strategy, and concrete measures for increasing business activity in the County.

