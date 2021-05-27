Cancel
Springfield, MO

Health Department releases updated guidance for businesses and workplaces

Springfield, Missouri
 22 days ago
The Springfield-Greene County Health Department has updated the COVID-19 Toolkit for Businesses to ensure that businesses and workplaces have up to date mitigation and prevention guidance. As COVID-19 restrictions are lifted within the City of Springfield, the Springfield-Greene County Health Department understands businesses will likely have many questions on how to move forward.

The complete updated toolkit can be found at: health.springfieldmo.gov/business

This toolkit was updated to serve as resource that provides employers with best practices for preventing the spread of COVID-19, based on guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). This resource can help guide employers and business owners as they update their organizational COVID-19 prevention and response policies. It includes updated policy templates regarding masking, prevention and response procedures, answers to frequently asked questions, printable masking signs in addition to past resources such as contact tracing logs and important COVID-19 information for businesses.

While there will no longer be a city requirement to mask, the CDC still recommends masking for individuals who are not fully vaccinated. Local employers and businesses are empowered to adopt policies to prevent the spread of COVID-19. While cases, hospitalizations and deaths are falling, COVID-19 is still here. The burden of this disease will be focused on those who have not yet been vaccinated. In fact, according to patient interviews, more than 97% of positive cases in Greene County since January have occurred in unvaccinated individuals. We must continue using the tools we have available to prevent the spread of COVID-19 while we work to vaccinate more of our community.

Employers and organizations with questions or those interested in hosting an on-site vaccination clinic can call the COVID-19 Call Center at 417-874-1211 or email [email protected] for more information.

Inquiries from the public can be made by contacting the Health Department’s call center at (417) 874-1211 or by email at [email protected].

Please note that the contact number for media inquiries has changed. Media may now contact the Health Department PIO Team by call or text at 417-380-2556 or email at [email protected].

For media only: We are happy to announce that Aaron Schekorra will be our new Public Health Information Administrator beginning May 23, 2021. While you are always encouraged to reach out to us via our media phone and/or media address, you may also reach him at 417-512-6011 or [email protected].

ABOUT

Springfield's nickname is "Queen City of the Ozarks" as well as "The 417" after the area code for the city. It is also known as the "Birthplace of Route 66". It is home to three universities, Missouri State University, Drury University, and Evangel University.

