Principal Deane unveils university’s strategic framework

Daryle Williams will become UC Riverside’s next dean of the College of Humanities, Arts, and Social Sciences, or CHASS. He will assume the role on Sept. 1. Williams, a prominent historian who is documenting the experiences of enslaved people on the open-source online database he co-directs, Enslaved.org, comes to UCR after more than a quarter-century at the flagship institution for the University System of Maryland, or UMD. At UMD, he is currently the associate dean for faculty affairs in the College of Arts & Humanities, a position he has held since 2013.