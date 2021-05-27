Cancel
Principal Deane unveils university’s strategic framework

By Dave Rideout, Senior Communications Officer
queensu.ca
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQueen’s convenes working groups to advance operational priorities. Following a comprehensive, year-long consultation with the campus community led by Principal and Vice-Chancellor Patrick Deane, the university’s Board of Trustees has approved Queen’s new strategic framework. Developed out of consultations with faculty, staff, students, alumni, and stakeholders in Canada and abroad, the new strategy defines the mission, vision and values of Queen’s and identifies six strategic goals aimed at positioning Queen’s as a university committed to societal impact and positive change.

www.queensu.ca
