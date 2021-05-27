Ontario Announces “Smart Ontario” Initiative Set to Save $75 Million

The City of Ontario announced that it is moving forward with a citywide infrastructure renewal program that improves safety, efficiency and connectivity all while saving $75 million in utility and operating costs over the life of the new equipment. Aptly named “Smart Ontario,” this initiative will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 10,000 tons annually. This is equivalent to powering 1,322 Ontario homes, removing 1,850 cars from the road and preserving more than 263,000 trees from deforestation each year.