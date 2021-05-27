Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ontario, CA

Ontario Announces “Smart Ontario” Initiative Set to Save $75 Million

ontario.ca.us
 22 days ago

The City of Ontario announced that it is moving forward with a citywide infrastructure renewal program that improves safety, efficiency and connectivity all while saving $75 million in utility and operating costs over the life of the new equipment. Aptly named “Smart Ontario,” this initiative will reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 10,000 tons annually. This is equivalent to powering 1,322 Ontario homes, removing 1,850 cars from the road and preserving more than 263,000 trees from deforestation each year.

www.ci.ontario.ca.us
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ontario, CA
Ontario, CA
Government
State
California State
Local
California Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Renewable Energy Systems#Infrastructure#Economy#Greenhouse Gas Emissions#The Department Of Energy#Ecaa#Sgip#The Ontario City Council#Toyota Arena#Westwind
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
Related