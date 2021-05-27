Cancel
Protests

Residents March in Memory of George Floyd

mysouthsidestand.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDozens of demonstrators and activists marched toward the Syracuse Police Department building downtown Tuesday, May 25, in commemoration of the one-year anniversary of the murder of George Floyd, rallying behind cries for just policing and calling for an end to police brutality. The march — organized by Bishop H. Bernard...

mysouthsidestand.com
George Floyd
Andrew Cuomo
#Minneapolis Police#Police Brutality#Police Violence#Protest Riot#Rebirth Syracuse#Citizens Review Board#Crb
Related
Newark, NJfox2detroit.com

700-pound statue of George Floyd unveiled in Newark

NEWARK, N.J. - A new statue of George Floyd was unveiled at Newark's City Hall on Wednesday afternoon. Mayor Ras Baraka along with actor and filmmaker Leon Pickney, who commissioned the statue, and artist Stanley Watts unveiled the 700-pound bronze statue that was donated this week to the city. The...
Minneapolis, MNAlbert Lea Tribune

Editorial Roundup: Balancing interests at George Floyd Square

Intersection can stand as a memorial with access restored. George Floyd Square in Minneapolis is well-known as a gathering place to honor the man who was murdered by a police officer and as a symbol of racial healing, justice and reconciliation. Visitors from all over the nation and even the...
Minneapolis, MNTurnto10.com

Derek Chauvin to be sentenced Friday for George Floyd murder

Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin will be sentenced Friday for the murder of George Floyd. The sentencing comes two months after Chauvin was convicted of second and third degree murder and second degree manslaughter. The murder charge alone carries a sentence of up to 30 years in prison. Sentencing...
Politicsrockdalenewtoncitizen.com

George Floyd statues unveiled as cities celebrate Juneteenth

It was a quick turnaround for federal employers to recognize Juneteenth as a new federal holiday. But some cities were ready with new statues honoring George Floyd, whose killing by police in Minneapolis last year sparked a nationwide racial justice movement. In New York City, Terrence Floyd, George Floyd's brother,...
Brooklyn, NYABC30 Fresno

George Floyd statue vandalized in Brooklyn

Less than a week after a statue of George Floyd was erected in Brooklyn, New York City on Juneteenth, the monument has been vandalized with an alleged white supremacy marking. Four unidentified individuals allegedly used black spray paint to deface the monument and cover the text on its pedestal at 3:40 a.m. on Thursday, just five days after it was unveiled.
Newark, NJinsidernj.com

George Floyd Statue Finds a Newark Comfort Zone

NEWARK – From the looks of him, everything is just fine and dandy. And that is what artist Stan Watts wants people to think upon gazing at a life-size, bronze statue of George Floyd that was unveiled this afternoon outside City Hall. As Watts told a crowd of more than...
Minneapolis, MNsouthsidepride.com

The future of the community at George Floyd Square

On Thursday morning, June 3, my neighbor texted me. She said they were opening up the streets at George Floyd Square!! And Agape guys were helping them. I already knew that Agape, a community organization committed to the well-being of young Black men and made up of many former gang members, had approached the city about opening up the square. Agape, whose office is at George Floyd Square, had gone door to door in the blocks surrounding GFS and found that about 90% of the neighbors wanted the streets opened—they wanted it done safely. Since Agape had been providing security for GFS, they wanted to provide security in this situation too. Two other reasons Agape thought the square should be opened up was to give struggling Black businesses a better chance, and to put on notice those interlopers up to no good who appeared in the square at night causing problems. I knew why Agape wanted the streets opened up, but I didn’t know when it would be.
Politicsbkmag.com

A monument to George Floyd, erected in Flatbush, is destined for Manhattan

On the morning of Juneteenth a sculpture of George Floyd was unveiled in Flatbush to a crowd of dozens, including Terrence Floyd, George Floyd’s brother. The statue, on display on the corner of Flatbush and Nostrand Avenues at Flatbush Junction for the next three weeks, was created by Chris Carnabuci in collaboration with ConfrontART using more than 600 pounds of wood based off of a 3D printed model.
Brooklyn, NYbkreader.com

New George Floyd Sculpture in Flatbush Vandalized Overnight

A new 6-foot wooden statue of George Floyd, unveiled in Flatbush on Juneteenth, has been vandalized overnight. The sculpture, that sits on the corner of Nostrand and Flatbush Avenues, was found this morning with black graffiti on the face and the pedestal of the statue, and white lettering reading “Patriotfront.us,” News 12 reports.
Newark, NJthesource.com

George Floyd Statue To Be Placed In New Jersey

New Jersey commemorates George Floyd with a new statue. A statue of George Floyd will be unveiled today in front of Newark City Hall in New Jersey. The statue honors the life of George Floyd, who was murdered in police custody last year. His widely viewed death was able to elevate the Black Lives Matter movement and has resulted in police reform measures across the country. According to reports, twenty-four states and the District of Columbia enacted legislation immediately following Floyd’s death. In a normal year, most states would have been out of session by May. But due to the pandemic, states were able to take up legislation working within COVID-19-related session delays, through multiple special session convenings or through bipartisan cooperation. Significant legislation has also been enacted in 23 states so far in 2021.
Brooklyn, NYComplex

George Floyd Statues in New Jersey and New York Vandalized, Being Investigated As Hate Crime

Two statues in New Jersey and Brooklyn honoring George Floyd have been defaced, NBC New York reports. The vandalism, which authorities believe was committed by a white nationalist hate group, was discovered on Thursday morning. Authorities are now searching for four men who were caught on surveillance video vandalizing the Brooklyn statue, which had been unveiled on Juneteenth. The men are seen on camera using black spray-paint on the statue and pedestal, and tagging the pedestal with their fascist, neo-Nazi group’s website, patriotfront.us. The footage shows the group of men near the statue before and after the incident.
New York City, NYcssny.org

Crime: A Top Priority for the Next Mayor

New York City is on the mend, as urban life slowly emerges from the trauma of the coronavirus that took lives and jobs, exposing racial disparities in health care, housing, employment and wages. There are some signs of normalcy. Workers are gradually returning to their jobs in person. Broadway shows...
Newark, NJworldcapitaltimes.com

Graffiti found on new George Floyd statue

Police say graffiti was found this morning on the statue and pedestal of the newly installed George Floyd statue in Brooklyn. The face of the statue was painted black, with graffiti in white lettering that reads “Patriot front.us.”. The statue is currently behind barricades and had been covered up. A...
Niagara Falls, NYPosted by
Niagara Gazette

Memorial celebrates 2021 residency graduation

Niagara Falls Memorial Medical Center celebrated its annual residency graduation on Wednesday at the Niagara Falls Country Club. Now in its 43rd year, the graduation recognized four resident physicians from the family medicine program and three residents from the pharmacy residency program. In addition to celebrating the graduates, Wednesday night’s...
New York City, NYPosted by
101.5 WPDH

Fact Check: Is Cuomo’s Daughter Getting Married in New York?

Many New Yorkers assume Gov. Cuomo's daughter is getting married this weekend in New York. As the saying goes, you know what happens when you assume... After living in a pandemic for nearly 500 days, on Tuesday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced life across New York State can finally return to normal. Cuomo confirmed 70 percent of New York adults have received at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine and as promised lifted most of the remaining COVID restrictions.
Florida Statewmleader.com

Residents noticed issues with Florida condo before collapse

One night before the devastating collapse of a high-rise that has killed at least four people and left more than 150 unaccounted for, Pablo Rodriguez said his mother heard something. “She just told me that she had woken up around 3:00, 4:00 in the morning and had heard some like creaking noises,” he said in an interview with CNN.
New York City, NYncadvertiser.com

Editorial: Not one for the law books

Here’s a math puzzle: If the law says a judge must retire at 70 but also must be allowed to hold office until the age of 76 if they’re of sound mind and body, which of the following is true:. a) 76 = 70. b) 76 is the new 70.