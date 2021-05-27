Residents March in Memory of George Floyd

On Thursday morning, June 3, my neighbor texted me. She said they were opening up the streets at George Floyd Square!! And Agape guys were helping them. I already knew that Agape, a community organization committed to the well-being of young Black men and made up of many former gang members, had approached the city about opening up the square. Agape, whose office is at George Floyd Square, had gone door to door in the blocks surrounding GFS and found that about 90% of the neighbors wanted the streets opened—they wanted it done safely. Since Agape had been providing security for GFS, they wanted to provide security in this situation too. Two other reasons Agape thought the square should be opened up was to give struggling Black businesses a better chance, and to put on notice those interlopers up to no good who appeared in the square at night causing problems. I knew why Agape wanted the streets opened up, but I didn’t know when it would be.