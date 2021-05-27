Prevalence of and factors associated with post-traumatic stress disorder among French university students 1 month after the COVID-19 lockdown

There is limited evidence regarding the combined effects of sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) and alcohol consumption on hypertension. The aim of this study was to examine the combined effects of SDB and alcohol consumption on hypertension in Japanese male bus drivers. This cross-sectional study included 2525 Japanese male bus drivers aged 20–65 years. SDB was assessed using a single-channel airflow monitor, which measured the respiratory disturbance index (RDI) during overnight sleep at home. Alcohol consumption (g/day) was assessed by a self-administered questionnaire and calculated per unit of body weight. Hypertension was defined as systolic blood pressure ≥140 mmHg, diastolic blood pressure ≥90 mmHg and/or use of antihypertensive medications. Multiple logistic regression analyses were performed to examine the association of the combined categories of RDI and alcohol consumption with hypertension. The multivariable-adjusted odds ratio (OR) and 95% confidence interval (95% CI) of hypertension for the alcohol consumption ≥1.0 g/day/kg and RDI ≥ 20 events/h group were 2.41 (1.45–4.00) compared with the alcohol consumption <1.0 g/day/kg and RDI < 10 events/h group. Our results suggest that Japanese male bus drivers with both SDB and excessive alcohol consumption are at higher risk of hypertension than those without SDB and excessive alcohol consumption, highlighting the importance of simultaneous management of SDB and excessive alcohol consumption to prevent the development of hypertension among bus drivers.