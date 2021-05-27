Cancel
Lake Oswego, OR

Reader's letter

By Pamplin Media Group
Pamplin Media Group
 21 days ago

The Genealogy Interest Group at the Lake Oswego Library thanks our City Councilman, Daniel Nguyen for recounting his family's experience. The Genealogy Interest Group at the Lake Oswego Library thanks our City Councilman, Daniel Nguyen for recounting his family's experience leaving Saigon in April 1975, 10 days before it fell to the North Vietnamese. It is a riveting story of the resilience, strength and courage of a family seeking refuge in the United States. Their successful journey and the life they have built here in the Northwest is a testament to the positive contribution of families coming to the U.S. to build a new life.

