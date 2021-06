If my life had a soundtrack, Rick Springfield’s music would be on it. It’s not necessarily that I’m a huge fan of the Aussie-born ’80s pop star/actor. It’s that his music has intruded upon my life in various ways since childhood. My oldest sister, Kim — for example — prepped for high school each day blasting “Jesse’s Girl” from our record player over and over and over. Today, my morning drive to the office generally starts with my phone syncing to the car stereo and, by default, playing the first song listed alphabetically on my iTunes list — Springfield’s “Affair of the Heart.”