CITY OF BURBANK YOUTH BOARD SELECTS RECIPIENTS FOR THE 2020-2021 AUSTIN COOK AWARD FOR OUTSTANDING YOUTH
The City of Burbank Youth Board selected two students to receive the 2020-2021 Austin Cook Award for Outstanding Youth. The award, named in honor of Austin Cook, recognizes middle and high school students for positive achievements or actions that has contributed to the community. Austin Cook attended Jefferson Elementary School and John Muir Middle School. His life touched the heart of the Burbank community and served as an example for all youth.