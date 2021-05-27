Cancel
NMSU Provost names interim dean for new college effective July 1

By New Mexico State University
elpasoheraldpost.com
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHenrietta Williams Pichon, interim dean of New Mexico State University’s College of Education, has been named interim dean of the new College of Health, Education and Social Transformation effective July 1. A national search will begin soon to find a permanent dean for the new college, which was approved by...

elpasoheraldpost.com
