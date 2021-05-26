Summer in Taos Ski Valley
Just a few weeks after the last hurrah of snow flurries in spring, the Taos Ski Valley (TSV) morphs into solitude and a lush, green outdoors, a veritable lover's paradise. Taos trail expert and master of the high altitude hiking scene, Cindy Brown, has traversed hundreds of miles in the area mountains and published a "Taos Hiking Guide" which captures the special trails that circle the sweet, high altitude alpine hamlet known to locals as "the ski valley."www.taosnews.com