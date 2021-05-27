CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Multiple flood warnings in effect for Johnson County

By Star-Journal Staff
warrensburgstarjournal.com
 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleJOHNSON COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued multiple flood warnings impacting Johnson County. The NWS issued a flash flood warning for southern Johnson County, southwestern Pettis County and Henry County in effect until 11:45 a.m. Thursday, May 27. The NWS states at 9 a.m., reported thunderstorms were...

www.warrensburgstarjournal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sacramento

Nevada County Preparing For Potential Flash Flooding

NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) – People in Nevada county are bracing for potential flooding in areas hit hard by wildfires. From fire season to rain, the county continues to be in mother nature’s crosshairs. “The erosion is probably going to be pretty bad,” speculated homeowner, Kevin Fatemi  “The main thing is the erosion it eats away at the foundation of homes and the hillside and sometimes it falls down on the road,” he said. Heavy rain expected this weekend is prompting people to prepare especially in the area where the River Fire destroyed 2,600 acres and dozens of homes and buildings. “I want to...
Tahoe Daily Tribune

County warns upcoming storm may cause flooding, landslides in Caldor burn area

SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. — A series of storms headed to the Sierra could cause flooding and landslides in the Caldor Fire burn scar, officials announced Wednesday. The National Weather Service is forecasting a series of storms from Friday through early next week, with the highest level of precipitation expected Sunday night into Monday morning.
EL DORADO COUNTY, CA
crossroadstoday.com

Area River Flood Warnings

VICTORIA, Texas—Here are the latest area river flood warnings from the National Weather Service. …Forecast flooding increased from Minor to Major severity and increased in duration until further notice… The Flood Warning continues for the Guadalupe River Near Bloomington. * From Friday evening until further notice. * At 8:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 10.8 feet. * Flood stage is 20.0 feet. * Major flooding is forecast. * Forecast…The river is expected to rise above flood stage Friday evening and continue rising to 27.4 feet Monday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. The river will remain above flood levels until further notice. * Impact…At 27.5 feet, Major flooding occurs, isolating livestock. The river floods equipment and livestock in the flood plain and can flood residences downstream near Tivoli. Highway 35 east of Tivoli floods. && Below are the latest river stages and stage forecasts: Fld Observed Forecasts (7 am) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Mon Tue Guadalupe River Bloomington 20.0 10.8 Thu 8 am 14.3 23.0 26.3 27.2 27.4 &&
VICTORIA, TX
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Bexar by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-14 14:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-14 21:08:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 915 PM CDT. Target Area: Bexar The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Leon Creek At Leon Creek -I-35 affecting Bexar County. For the San Antonio River...including Leon Creek - I-35...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Leon Creek At Leon Creek - I-35. * Until late this evening. * At 1:46 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.6 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 15.1 feet late this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Moderate flooding in the floodplain that will begin to approach primary and secondary roads and low bridges above Kelly USA to below I-35. Water may begin to approach homes in the lowest areas from near Nelson Wolff Stadium to I-35. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.6 feet on 07/16/1990. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Leon Creek Leon Creek - I-3 15.0 14.6 Thu 1 pm CDT 3.7 3.1 3.0
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Urban Areas#Flash Flood Warning#Extreme Weather#Weather Gov Kc
News Channel Nebraska

Weather service issues flash flood warning in Cheyenne County

SIDNEY - Heavy rain across eastern Cheyenne County and southern Morrill County in the panhandle of Nebraska has led to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne to issue a flash flood warning until 8:45 p.m. At 5:43 p.m., doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing between one to two inches of rain...
CHEYENNE COUNTY, NE
weather.gov

Flood Warning issued for Johnson, Laurens, Washington, Wilkinson by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 05:47:00 EDT Expires: 2021-10-13 23:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Stay tuned to further developments by listening to your local radio, television, or NOAA Weather Radio for further information. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Additional information is available at weather.gov/atlanta. Target Area: Johnson; Laurens; Washington; Wilkinson The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Georgia Oconee River near Dublin affecting Wilkinson, Laurens, Washington and Johnson Counties. The Flood Warning remains in effect The Flood Warning continues for the Oconee River near Dublin. * Until late this evening. * At 4:45 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 21.7 feet and falling. * Flood stage is 21 feet. * Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening. * Impact...At 22 feet, minor flooding continues in the woodlands and natural flood plain along the river upstream and downstream from the gage on U.S. Highway 80. Portions of some dirt river access roads will begin to flood.
JOHNSON COUNTY, GA
weather.gov

Winter Storm Warning issued for Northeast Johnson County, Southeast Johnson County by NWS

Effective: 2021-10-13 05:46:00 MDT Expires: 2021-10-13 12:00:00 MDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Target Area: Northeast Johnson County; Southeast Johnson County WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY * WHAT...Periods of snow, heavy at times. Additional snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches expected, with the higher amounts in the foothills of the Bighorn Mountains including Buffalo. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph. * WHERE...Johnson County. * WHEN...Now until noon Wednesday. * SNOWFALL TOTALS SO FAR...9 to 14 inches has fallen in the Buffalo area as of late this afternoon. * IMPACTS...Travel could be difficult at times including along Interstate 25 and 90. Tree branches could be broken by the wet heavy snow with possible power outages. As of 8 PM Tuesday, Interstate 90 and 25 are still closed in Johnson county.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, WY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
NWS
WGNtv.com

Tornado Warning in effect until 7:15PM CDT for northwestern LaSalle and south-central Lee Counties…

Update 7:02PM CDT... The Tornado Warning is no longer in effect..the rotation has dissipated... ________________________________________________________________________ The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a * Tornado Warning for... Northwestern La Salle County in north central Illinois... South central Lee County in north central Illinois... * Until 715 PM CDT. * At 648 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located over Mendota, moving northwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. * This tornadic thunderstorm will remain over mainly rural areas of northwestern La Salle and south central Lee Counties. This includes... Tri-County Fairgrounds. Including the following interstate... I-39 between mile markers 71 and 73. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris.
LEE, IL
The Post and Courier

Coastal flood advisory in effect for Charleston, Colleton counties

Tides were forecast to be above 7 feet in Charleston Harbor, prompting a flood advisory for the coastal areas of Charleston and Colleton counties. The National Weather Service’s Charleston office issued the advisory early Oct. 11. It will remain from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. High tide in Charleston will...
CHARLESTON, SC
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for Tarrant County as storms sweep North Texas

The National Weather Service issued a severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Tarrant County as severe weather hits North Texas Sunday night. The severe thunderstorm warning is in effect until 10:45 p.m. and includes Arlington and Euless. The warning is also in effect for Rockwall, Hunt, Collin, Dallas, Grayson and Fannin counties, as well as parts of Kaufman and Denton counties.
TEXAS STATE
WLOS.com

PHOTOS: Multiple WNC counties see flash flooding after heavy overnight rainfall

WESTERN NORTH CAROLINA, N.C. (WLOS) — Much of Western North Carolina was impacted in one way or another from heavy rains overnight Wednesday into Thursday, Oct. 7. McDowell County saw the most extensive and widespread damage, with county officials issuing a State of Emergency just after 12 p.m. Thursday due to flash flooding, landslides, utility outages, severe damage and road closures.
ENVIRONMENT
cedarcityutah.com

Flash flood warning in effect for Springdale, Zion National Park

ST. GEORGE — The National Weather Service in Salt Lake City has issue a flash flood warning for east-central Washington County and west-central Kane County. The warning, which is in effect until 4 p.m., is specific to Springdale and Zion National Park, but the weather service stated that flooding is either occurring or imminent across the park, specifically the Zion Canyon area.
SPRINGDALE, UT
cleveland19.com

Tornado warnings issued for multiple Northeast Ohio counties

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tornado warnings are issued for several Northeast Ohio counties. At one point, Cuyahoga, Summit, Stark, Wayne, Portage, and Ashland counties were under a tornado warning. The warning for areas near Stark County was extended until 6:30 p.m. A cold front swept through this afternoon with cooler...
STARK COUNTY, OH
CBS Sacramento

First ‘Bigger Snowfall’ Of Arrives In Sierra Through Monday Morning, NWS Says

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A heavy weather system bringing wind, rain and snow has begun moving into Northern California Sunday evening. According to the National Weather Service Sacramento, Sunday night is expected to bring the first bigger snowfall of the season with 2-8 inches of snow expected in the Sierra at elevations above 5,000 feet. Due to the snow, several major mountain roads will be closed Sunday night, according to Caltrans District 9. Caltrans reported that Sonora Pass would be closed at 3 p.m., State Route 120 West would be closed at 4 p.m., and Monitor Pass by 5 p.m. They reported that the roads...
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy