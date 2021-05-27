Multiple flood warnings in effect for Johnson County

Effective: 2021-10-14 14:08:00 CDT Expires: 2021-10-14 21:08:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued this evening at 915 PM CDT. Target Area: Bexar The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas Leon Creek At Leon Creek -I-35 affecting Bexar County. For the San Antonio River...including Leon Creek - I-35...Minor flooding is forecast. The Flood Warning is now in effect until late this evening The Flood Warning continues for the Leon Creek At Leon Creek - I-35. * Until late this evening. * At 1:46 PM CDT Thursday the stage was 14.6 feet. * Flood stage is 15.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this afternoon to a crest of 15.1 feet late this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late this afternoon. * Impact...At 15.0 feet, Moderate flooding in the floodplain that will begin to approach primary and secondary roads and low bridges above Kelly USA to below I-35. Water may begin to approach homes in the lowest areas from near Nelson Wolff Stadium to I-35. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.6 feet on 07/16/1990. Fld Observed Forecasts (2 pm CDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Fri Sat Sun Leon Creek Leon Creek - I-3 15.0 14.6 Thu 1 pm CDT 3.7 3.1 3.0

