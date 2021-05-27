Cancel
'The Masked Singer' crowns Piglet Season 5 champ: See who is under the mask

 2021-05-27

Cover picture for the articleSpoiler alert! The following contains details from the May 26 finale of Fox's "The Masked Singer," including the identity of the unmasked celebrities. That's all folks! "The Masked Singer" crowned its Season 5 winner Wednesday with the help of last season's victor. Season 4 bright spot, Grammy winner LeAnn Rimes who clenched the Golden Mask Trophy as Sun, appeared as a guest panelist for the finale. She also helped open the show, performing her song "How Do I Live" with the current season's finalists Black Swan, Chameleon and Piglet.

