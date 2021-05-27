Liberal Juan Williams leaves Fox News' 'The Five,' citing COVID-19 experience as show returns to studio
'The Five' co-host Juan Williams had big personal news to share on Wednesday's program: He's leaving the Fox News weekday talk show. Williams, 67, who has served as the chat fest's liberal voice for nearly seven years, said his decision to leave related to the show's plans to go back to in-person studio appearances and his own experience having COVID-19 last winter. He will remain a Fox News political analyst.www.marconews.com