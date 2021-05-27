Cancel
Stephen Hawking

Stephen Hawking's Archive, Office Acquired for UK Public

 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLondon Science Museum is collecting the entire contents of late physicist Stephen Hawking is Cambridge University office, including his personalized wheelchairs, communication equipment Betsy made on scientific debates and scripts from his Simpson's appearance, all to be put on display early next year. There are also plans for a touring exhibit in the UK The Cambridge Library, acquires the 10,000 page archive of his work on space time and black holes. It includes the first draft of his best selling a brief history of time, They will soon be open to the public alongside the works of Isaac Newton and Charles Darwin.

Charles Darwin
Isaac Newton
Stephen Hawking
