Delaying lung cancer surgery associated with higher risk of recurrence, death

By Kristina Sauerwein
wustl.edu
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePatients who undergo operation within 12 weeks of diagnosis fare better. Swiftness is essential when treating lung cancer, the second most common type of cancer in the U.S. and the country’s leading cause of cancer deaths. For patients with early-stage non-small cell lung cancer, surgical removal of a tumor-infested lung or of a smaller lung section may be the only treatment needed.

medicine.wustl.edu
