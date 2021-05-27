Cancel
'The Very Hungry Caterpillar' Author Eric Carle Dies at 91

 21 days ago

Carl has died at the age of 91. NPR's Petra Mayer says Karl was known to many for his work The very hungry Caterpillar. Reading and Eric Carle book is like looking at the sun through a stained glass window, his bugs and spiders. And, of course, that famous caterpillar have a glow as cheerful and friendly is Karl himself. He told NPR in 2007 that he saw the very hungry caterpillar as a book of hope that you would little insignificant, ugly thing can grow in tow, Big, beautiful butterfly. Karl said his critters were inspired by childhood nature walks with his father. 80 spider webs and fox holes. Then he could tell me where the Fox lived there or not, Eric called, grew up to illustrate more than 70 books for kids, and he even founded a museum dedicated to Children's books. Petra Mayer. NPR.

