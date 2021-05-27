Cancel
64.2 percent of Zion Central teachers stay put; average earns $58,629 per year

By Lake County Gazette
Lake County Gazette
 21 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Illinois Schools Report Card finds that 64.2 percent of teachers stay at Zion Central Middle School year to year, according to their 2020 three-year average. The Illinois State Board of Education records data concerning faculty salary, retention and attendance because maintaining a stable faculty makes for a better environment for teachers and students, furthering student success, according to the report.

