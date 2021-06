Dietz: Doubs operates as the starting X receiver for the Wolfpack, primarily operating from the right side of the field. He is a fantastic athlete for a player of his stature and size; speed is fantastic and a very muscular frame. Separation skills are elite; always willing to use his physicality and length to fight through contact, yet has the jets to simply blow by the defensive back. Hands are excellent; positions them perfectly regardless of the accuracy of the pass and plenty of instances of him tracking the ball precisely as well. In his snaps in the slot, showcased his improvement as a route runner; good ankle flexion and football IQ allows him to break routes and leave cornerbacks in the dust. Run after catch skills are beautiful as well - speed plays a big part when the QB dumps the ball off to him.