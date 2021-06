Although California Pizza Kitchen didn't originally set out to make pizza at all (pasta was the original idea), it's quickly become the staple dish of the brand. The restaurant chain is always trying out something new — for example, they were the first large dining establishment to add barbecue pizza to their menus. So, it should come as no surprise that California Pizza Kitchen always has more exciting items for their fans to try — and their latest announcement is great for anyone that is gluten-free but also really loves their pizza.