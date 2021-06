If you’re busy with work, family, or life in general, it can be hard to find the time and energy to make dinner every night; especially when recipes require multiple ingredients you don’t typically have on hand. That’s why I’ve rounded up this list of easy 3-ingredient dinner recipes that only require a few items—and maybe some salt and pepper—to create show-stopping meals. Besides spending less time in the kitchen, these quick and easy recipes using simple ingredients also equate to less time spent at the grocery store. Double bonus.