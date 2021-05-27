Keyshawn Greene

While I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction:. 1. Dogpile delay. Love the Texas baseball tradition of no dogpiles until the Longhorns win a natty at the College World Series. Not sure when that started but love that it’s passed down from team to team. It lends credence to Augie Garrido’s comment that at Texas, “Omaha is mandatory.” Pretty close. Just love the idea of how much swagger that carries. Buck Cody famously missed the pile after Texas clinched the 2005 CWS, but the pitcher told us in an "On Second Thought" podcast that it was too dangerous because "there was a lot of money (with future major-league draftees) in that pile." The rest can dogpile after winning a regional or a super regional. The Horns? They just pile up wins and will assemble in such a body-filled celebration when they win the game that matters. ... Texas coach David Pierce said this trip to Omaha seems different from his first one as Longhorns coach in 2018 because the earlier one “was some sort of relief to do what Texas does. Go to Omaha. But I really felt like that team overachieved. The only thought we have now is going to Omaha to win this thing. You’ve got to have a little luck and stay healthy, you’ve got to calm your nerves.” … Pierce, making his sixth trip as an assistant or head coach, said he’s never taken in the city’s world-famous Rosenblatt Zoo and said he may go check it out since Texas will be there Wednesday afternoon until Sunday night before it plays Mississippi State.