College Sports

Keyshawn Greene

Greene has entered the transfer portal, Rivals.com reports. Grene was a four-star recruit in the 2020 class and signed with Nebraska before ultimately transferring to Florida Atlantic. He will now look again for his next home.

College Sports
Sports
Omaha, NE

Elliott Avent previews Wolfpack's trip to College World Series

The NC State baseball team is headed back to Omaha, as the Pack9 will return to the College World Series for the third time in program history and first time since 2013. The Pack took down No. 1 Arkansas in the Super Regionals, overcoming an ugly 21-2 loss in game one to take the second two games by one run each. Now NC State will head to Nebraska for college baseball’s biggest event, one of eight teams looking to win a national title.
Mississippi State

CWS Field Set; This Weekend’s Matchups

The field for the College World Series is set. Mississippi State advanced to its third straight CWS with an 11-7 victory over Notre Dame in the deciding game of their super regional last night. Earlier on Monday, Virginia got by Dallas Baptist 5-2 as the Cavaliers staved off elimination for the sixth time in eight NCAA Tournament games.
Georgia State

Georgia Defensive Back On Board In WVU Football Class Of 2022

West Virginia has added a commitment from Georgia cornerback Mumu Bin-Wahad in its football class of 2022. The versatile defensive back previously committed to Cincinnati in October of 2020 before reopening his recruitment. After decommitting from the Bearcat program in January of this year, Bin-Wahad listed a top 10 of...
College Sports

Georgia Tech Football: Five Breakout Players - Kyle Kennard

Kyle Kennard won me over with his performance during the final three games of the 2020 campaign and cemented my excitement during Georgia Tech’s Spring Game. Last year, he appeared in 6 games and started in the aforementioned final three. He had only 10 total tackles, but 2.5 of those were for a loss, and he provided an explosive pop off the edge that GT has continually been missing for years now.
Tennessee State
247Sports

Tennessee's 2021 opponents at a glance: Missouri

The summer months of college football's season often feel like the longest, though this year features the long-awaited return of in-person recruiting with frequent camps and visitors official and unofficial. While Tennessee's new coaching staff makes up for lost time on that front, the players are underway with summer workouts as they continue preparations for the 2021 season. Expectations might be modest coming off a tumultuous offseason, but the Vols will be looking to surprise against what could turn out to be a manageable schedule.
NFL

Bohls: David Pierce sees a different, more experienced Texas Longhorn team in 2021

While I got ya, here are nine things and one crazy prediction:. 1. Dogpile delay. Love the Texas baseball tradition of no dogpiles until the Longhorns win a natty at the College World Series. Not sure when that started but love that it’s passed down from team to team. It lends credence to Augie Garrido’s comment that at Texas, “Omaha is mandatory.” Pretty close. Just love the idea of how much swagger that carries. Buck Cody famously missed the pile after Texas clinched the 2005 CWS, but the pitcher told us in an "On Second Thought" podcast that it was too dangerous because "there was a lot of money (with future major-league draftees) in that pile." The rest can dogpile after winning a regional or a super regional. The Horns? They just pile up wins and will assemble in such a body-filled celebration when they win the game that matters. ... Texas coach David Pierce said this trip to Omaha seems different from his first one as Longhorns coach in 2018 because the earlier one “was some sort of relief to do what Texas does. Go to Omaha. But I really felt like that team overachieved. The only thought we have now is going to Omaha to win this thing. You’ve got to have a little luck and stay healthy, you’ve got to calm your nerves.” … Pierce, making his sixth trip as an assistant or head coach, said he’s never taken in the city’s world-famous Rosenblatt Zoo and said he may go check it out since Texas will be there Wednesday afternoon until Sunday night before it plays Mississippi State.
Florida State
247Sports

VIDEO: 2023 WR Vandrevius Jacobs at Miami camp

CORAL GABLES, Fla. -- Watch Vero Beach 2023 wide receiver Vandrevius Jacobs at the Manny Diaz Football Camp on Sunday. Jacobs earned a Miami offer after the event. He also holds offers from Florida State, Georgia Tech, Illinois, Mississippi State and West Virginia among others. He is in his first...
California State

Interview: ASU Offer Draws More Recruiting Interest for 2023 California ATH/WR Delano Franklin

On the gridiron, speed kills and so does having a no fear mentality. Having no fear proves biggest as an insider receiver going across the middle and as a kick and punt returner staring down 11 souls ready to pound the guy with the ball into the turf. At the end of the 2020 California football season, not only did Delano Franklin show his skills and mental approach were above the grade, he showed he is one of the top rising prospects in the 2023 recruiting class.
Texas State

5-star 2023 RB Reuben Owens decommits from Texas

Reuben Owens, a five-star running back prospect in the Class of 2023, announced his decommitment from Texas on Thursday. He committed to the Longhorns on Feb. 25 but since received offers from Alabama and Texas Tech. He made unofficial visits to Alabama and LSU this spring. Owens, from El Campo,...
wtaw.com

College Baseball World Series field set

Baseball’s College World Series has been set. Virginia eliminated Dallas Baptist yesterday afternoon, 5-2 to advance. The Cavaliers found themselves down a run before breaking out for four in the bottom of the 7th. Mississippi State out-slugged Notre Dame, 11-7 in their winner-take-all match-up in Starkville. The Bulldogs jumped out...
College Sports
247Sports

USC basketball adds familiar foes to non-conference schedule

Andy Enfield is going to see some familiar faces and some familiar foes this upcoming season. USC’s men’s basketball program announced it will participate in the Jerry Colangelo Classic held in the desert at Phoenix Suns Arena on December 18 as well as the Wooden Legacy tournament held in Anaheim Thanksgiving weekend.
Atlanta, GA

MVP's and more from Wednesday's 7V7 at Georgia Tech

ATLANTA, Georgia — On Wednesday, in the heat of the “quiet” period going on around the country, recruits from all over the state bussed to Georgia Tech for the chance to compete for a Geoff Collins 7v7 Tournament Championship. Schools such as North Gwinnett, Buford, Kell, Dacula, Grayson, and many...
MLB

NC State baseball prepares to run gauntlet of national talent in College World Series

After beating No. 1 Arkansas in the Fayetteville Super Regional, the NC State baseball team will travel to Omaha, Nebraska to take part in the College World Series. The Wolfpack will play in the first game of the event at 2 p.m. EDT on Saturday, June 19 as it takes on the No. 9 seed Stanford Cardinal. The Pack will battle it out with the No. 5 seed Arizona Wildcats and the No. 4 seed Vanderbilt Commodores, as well as Stanford, in a double-elimination bracket for a berth to the College World Series Finals.
Gainesville, FL
247Sports

Kaiir Elam named preseason All-American by Walter Camp

GAINESVILLE, Fla. -- Florida had its first unanimous first-team All-American in five years when star tight end Kyle Pitts earned those honors from the AFCA, AP, FWAA, Sporting News and Walter Camp. The Gators could soon have another. On Wednesday, Walter Camp released its preseason All-America teams. There were two...
Florida State

2023 Top247 OT Johnny Williams IV spends time with FSU on Thursday

TALLAHASSEE -- Macon (Ga.) Northeast rising junior four-star offensive tackle Johnny Williams IV made his way to Florida State on Thursday. "The visit was amazing," Williams IV told Noles247.com after his time in Tallahassee concluded. Upon arriving in Tallahassee, Williams IV and his family was greeted by area recruiter Chris...