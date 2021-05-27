1.3million Brits headed out for a Sunday lunch this weekend

This fiesta brunch brings Ibiza to the rooftops of London. We’ve all been longing for a tropical island holiday on Ibiza: Sand beneath our feet, a cool cocktail at the beach, amazing food, and alllll the sunshine we missed out on while in lockdown. Or perhaps you’re daydreaming of a classic Ibiza rave, with incredible DJs and your best mates. Well, you no longer need to travel to the Balearic island to get a taste of Ibiza, because Bar Elba is bringing the beach party straight to us. Your Sundays are about to become a whole lot better with this ‘Exile in Ibiza’ rooftop bottomless brunch.