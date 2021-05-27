1.3million Brits headed out for a Sunday lunch this weekend
An estimated 1.3million Brits escaped the heat of their kitchens this weekend as they flocked back to the comfort of their favourite Sunday Lunch haunts. As the roadmap out of nationwide lockdown inches ever closer to the removal of all restrictions, hospitality technology firm ServedUp recorded a surge in demand for roast beef (+105%), roast pork (+77%) and roast chicken (+92%) through its mobile order and pay system, compared to the previous week.www.kentlive.news