1.3million Brits headed out for a Sunday lunch this weekend

By Neil Shaw
kentlive.news
 30 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn estimated 1.3million Brits escaped the heat of their kitchens this weekend as they flocked back to the comfort of their favourite Sunday Lunch haunts. As the roadmap out of nationwide lockdown inches ever closer to the removal of all restrictions, hospitality technology firm ServedUp recorded a surge in demand for roast beef (+105%), roast pork (+77%) and roast chicken (+92%) through its mobile order and pay system, compared to the previous week.

www.kentlive.news
