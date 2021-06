PRINCETON — After more than a year of closure due to the pandemic, the CASE-Mercer County Senior Center is scheduled to reopen later this month. Amy McKinney, Senior Programs Director for CASE (Community Action for Southeastern West Virginia) said on Monday, “The senior center has not yet opened its doors for senior citizens to come in yet. We have a plan to reopen which has to be presented to our Board of Directors. We should be reopened by June 22.”