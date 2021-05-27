Mound Musings: Checking in on NL Bullpens

The first of many off days in June for the Phillies. Let’s fill the day with some random thoughts about the team. The solution to Alec Bohm’s struggles so far this year seems so easy, yet looks so difficult to do. It’s inarguable that he has seen a serious sophomore struggle. He’s been pretty bad offensively and defensively, affecting the way the team has played. It would be so simple to just send him down to Lehigh Valley and give his spot to either Brad Miller or Ronald Torreyes or both, especially now that Bryce Harper is back in the lineup. So why haven’t they done this? Why is Bohm still here? It probably has a lot to do with confidence and the fact that the team doesn’t want him to lose it right now. His last ten games have been brutal (.152/.263/.152 in 38 plate appearances) and if you take out his much needed three hit game against Cincinnati last Tuesday, he has had three hits since May 19. That just can’t happen. Joe Girardi has taken to sitting him more often lately, but at some point, some point soon, the team needs to rip the Band-aid off and just sent him to Triple-A to get regular, low pressure at bats to rebuild whatever they can out of him. Hopefully they do that before it’s too late.